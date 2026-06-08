NBC Cancels Several Fan-Favorite Shows In Addition To Kelly Clarkson’s Show

NBC is shaking up its lineup in a big way, and several familiar shows won’t be around much longer.

While NBC Universal announced the end of “American Idol’s” first winner’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in February, one of the most surprising exits is “Access Hollywood,” which has been a staple of entertainment news since 1996. After nearly 30 years of celebrity interviews, red carpet coverage, and Hollywood headlines, the longtime program is expected to air its final episode in September 2026.

The move is part of a broader restructuring effort that will also impact multiple talk shows and scripted programs across NBCUniversal’s portfolio.

NBC Announces End of ‘Access Hollywood’ and Other Long-Running Shows

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The list of programs ending includes some of the company’s most recognizable brands.

Alongside “Access Hollywood,” NBCUniversal is also ending “Access Daily,” which has served as the daytime companion to the entertainment news franchise.

Several syndicated talk shows are also coming to a close. “The Voice” fan-favorite coach’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will conclude after seven seasons, while “Karamo” is ending after four seasons. “The Steve Wilkos Show” will wrap up after an impressive 19-season run.

NBCUniversal chairman Frances Berwick addressed the company’s decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Berwick said.

“The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows.”

She also praised the teams behind the outgoing programs.

“These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

According to reports, NBCUniversal has determined that the traditional syndicated studio model is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as local stations devote more airtime to news and community-focused programming.

Kelly Clarkson Gets Emotional Ahead of Her Show’s Final Season

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As the countdown to the final episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” begins, Clarkson has started reflecting on the program’s impact.

The singer and television host first announced in February that the Emmy-winning daytime series would end in fall 2026 after seven seasons.

A recent episode featured an emotional moment when actress and singer Rita Wilson took time to thank Clarkson for her contributions to daytime television.

“I just want to say one thing before we go,” Wilson said during a May 27 appearance.

“I want to thank you for the years that you’ve been doing your show, I want to thank you for literally changing the game when it came to daytime television.”

Wilson specifically praised Clarkson’s commitment to showcasing music and artists.

“The fact that you love music, that you have brought so much music to daytime, that you have shared with us your voice, your gifts, and everyone else’s, and your incredible band, I really want to thank you,” she continued.

“Because it has made a big change in my life. So, thank you, Kelly.”

The heartfelt comments visibly moved Clarkson.

“I’m not crying,” Clarkson joked while becoming emotional. “I’m like, ‘Shut it off—it’s OK.'”

Several NBC Scripted Series Also Exit the Lineup

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The programming changes extend beyond daytime television.

NBC has also ended several scripted series, including “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which concluded after five seasons.

“Brilliant Minds” wrapped after two seasons, while newer shows including “Stumble” and “The Hunting Party” were also canceled.

Meanwhile, “Access Hollywood” closes out a nearly 30-year run. The show premiered in September 1996 and is currently hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.

“Karamo,” hosted by “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, debuted in 2022.

“The Steve Wilkos Show,” hosted by former Jerry Springer security director Steve Wilkos, launched in 2007 and became a daytime television staple. Both “Karamo” and “The Steve Wilkos Show” are produced at NBCUniversal’s Stamford Studios facility in Connecticut, which the company is expected to vacate later this year.