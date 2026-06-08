Where to Watch the ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Finale Tonight

If you’re excited about the finale of “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight and want to know exactly how to watch it, you’re in the right place. We break down how to watch the final episode so you don’t miss a minute of the “Top Chef” 2026 finale and see who wins “Top Chef” tonight. Whether you’re tuning in for Kristen Kish or want to see who wins “Top Chef: Carolinas,” here’s how to catch the finale tonight.

How to Watch the ‘Top Chef’ Finale

After weeks of Quickfire and Elimination Challenges, the judges are ready to crown the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23. This was a battle that took place in the Carolinas, and now one chef will be crowned the winner tonight.

The Season 23 finale kicks off on Monday, June 8, 2026. The show will start at 9:45 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. So, the only spot to catch the final episode of “Top Chef” is on Bravo tonight.

The Finale Synopsis

For the season finale, here is the official synopsis from Bravo:

“For their last Elimination Challenge of the season, the final three chefs are asked to create the best progressive four-course meal of their lives. The finalists must serve and impress an esteemed table of diners, including Hunter Lewis, Editor-In-Chief of Food & Wine magazine; chefs Eric Ferguson, Camari Mick, and Nok Suntaranon, and ‘Top Chef’ alums Sara Bradley, Joe Flamm, and Stephanie Izard. At the judges’ table, Kristen, Tom, and Gail are joined by chefs Brandon Jew and Val Cantu to determine who will be named the next ‘Top Chef’ and take home the $250,000 grand prize.”

How Does the Finale Work?

For this reality TV cooking competition, Kristen Kish and the judges have whittled down the chefs to the final three — Laurence Louie, Sherry Cardoso, and Rhoda Magbitang. They will have one last chance to show the judges they have what it takes to be a “Top Chef.”

As mentioned above, the chefs will have one final Elimination Challenge to work through. This one is intense, as they’ll be serving a progressive four-course meal for some big names serving as guest judges.

It looks like the judges are going to surprise the Final 3 with a dinner. However, they get an even bigger surprise when they see what the judges are serving. These are familiar dishes, which is when their loved ones join them for the meal.

When all is said and done tonight, the Final 3 will be standing in front of the Judges’ Table, and the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 will be announced. For winning, the lucky chef will win a $250,000 cash prize. They will also receive a feature in Food & Wine magazine, an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, a chance to headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York, and the opportunity to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago, IL.

The finale airs tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET on Bravo, with the episode available to stream tomorrow on Peacock.

Which chef will win it all? We find out tonight, but we made our predictions earlier!

Watch tonight’s Season 23 Finale with us during our LIVE RECAP right here!