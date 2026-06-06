Rhoda Magbitang: 5 Fast Facts on the ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Finalist

Rhoda Magbitang has been one of the most impressive competitors on “Top Chef” Season 23 on Bravo. The Hawaii-based chef combined technical excellence, bold flavors, and years of fine-dining experience to earn a spot in the finale of this reality TV cooking competition. Before the winner of “Top Chef: Carolinas” is crowned, here are five fast facts about the Filipino chef hoping to take home the title below in our “Top Chef” spoilers.

1. Rhoda Is the Oldest of Six Children

Rhoda was born and raised in Antipolo, Philippines. For her family, cooking was part of their everyday life.

Since Rhoda was the oldest of six children, she spent plenty of time helping in the kitchen. She credits her grandmother’s food stall and the traditional Filipino dishes she learned growing up for sparking her love of food.

Even today, those early experiences continue to influence her cooking.

2. Rhoda Wanted to Become a Teacher

Like Laurence, a culinary career wasn’t always part of Rhoda’s plan.

Rhoda moved to the United States when she was 17 years old. She initially pursued a path toward teaching.

However, her passion for food eventually won out. This led her to enroll at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, California. This decision would change the course of her life and help launch her professional cooking career.

3. She Has Worked in Some of America’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants

Before Rhoda appeared on “Top Chef,” she built an impressive resume working in some elite kitchens. Her career includes time in Michelin-starred Mélisse, Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C., République, and Bazaar by José Andrés.

Rhoda would later become executive chef at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. She also led the culinary team at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, which earned her recognition from the Michelin Guide.

4. Making History in Hawaii

Today, Rhoda serves as Executive Chef of CanoeHouse at Mauna Lani on Hawaii’s Big Island. This is historic, as she is the first female executive chef in the restaurant’s history.

Rhoda’s cooking blends Hawaiian ingredients, Japanese-inspired techniques, and a strong focus on sustainability and seasonality. Since taking on the role at Mauna Lani, Rhoda has become one of Hawaii’s most celebrated culinary figures.

5. A Rollercoaster Ride on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

We have seen quite a rollercoaster ride for Rhoda on “Top Chef” 2026. She started out by making a huge impression on the judges.

Rhoda started “Top Chef” Season 23 by winning the first two Elimination Challenges. She stood out as an early favorite.

However, she seemed to get inside her head and started a downfall. It resulted in a shocking elimination during Week 5 of the competition.

Rhoda made her way to “Last Chance Kitchen.” She would battle her way through the weekly challenges and take down all of her opponents along the way. In the “Last Chance Kitchen” finale, she defeated Brandon Dearden to earn a spot back in the competition.

She took that opportunity and ran, as she now finds herself in the finale alongside Laurence Louie and Sherry Cardoso. That resilience has made her one of the season’s most memorable contestants.

Do you think Rhoda Magbitang has what it takes to win “Top Chef” Season 23?