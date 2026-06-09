‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Winner REVEALED: Live Finale Results

We have arrived at the “Top Chef” Season 23 finale, and it all comes down to this. After all of this season’s Quickfire and Elimination Challenges, we have made it down to the final three chefs — Laurence Louie, Sherry Cardoso, and Rhoda Magbitang — on “Top Chef” 2026. They each want Kristen Kish to announce their name as the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight. Find out who won “Top Chef” tonight with us during our “Top Chef” live recap below.

Who Wins ‘Top Chef’ Tonight?

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We are all dying to know the answer to that question tonight on “Top Chef: Carolinas.” First, we must make it through tonight’s finale. It looks like the Final 3 are going to get some help along the way with some big-name mentors. Then, they will have the help of some sous chefs for tonight’s challenge.

Whose name will be called in the end? We made our predictions earlier today, but watch with us tonight as these chefs fight to be named the winner of “Top Chef” 2026. Follow along with our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 8 Live Recap – Finale

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Season 23 Finale Begins

Things kick off with a look back at the Final 3 chefs and their journeys on the show. We then see the Final 3 head to Grandfather Mountain, which looks scary high, but I guess they have made it to the top? They meet Kristen and Tom up there.

Elimination Challenge

It’s time to start the final challenge. For this final Elimination Challenge, they will create the best four-course progressive meal of their life, with each course being a “toast” to someone or something in their life. The chefs will get some help for this challenge, as they draw knives.

The knives are for Sara Bradley, Joe Flamm, and Stephanie Izard, who will serve as mentors for the Final 3. They will get to spend some time with them discussing their menus for guidance. The chefs will get the help of sous chefs, who are the last three eliminated chefs from this season. Sherry gets to pick first, so she picks Anthony, Rhoda picks Sieger, and Laurence gets Jonathan.

The Final 3 meet with their mentors. Rhoda meets with Joe, and she tells him that she won’t be making a dessert. He is shocked, but tells her to trust herself. The sous chefs arrive, so time to head out and do their shopping for their menus. They are at Whole Foods and have a $2,000 budget. They then head to another market, and Sherry is worried about not finding her protein, but this market has it.

Prep Time on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

The chefs are done shopping and are now in the kitchen. They will have five hours to do some prep for the next day’s service. As the chefs are working on their prep, in comes Tom Colicchio, who has Sara, Joe, and Stephanie with him. They are there to provide feedback on things so far.

The judges talk to Laurence about his duck, and not to overcook it. They like the progression of Sherry’s menu. Another mention of Rhoda not having a dessert, which they say is fine. As they head out, Tom tells the chefs to meet him on the lake later.

The chefs feel good about things, as the five hours have run out. They are done for the day, as the big day arrives tomorrow!

A Special Meal

The Final 3 head out to meet Tom, Gail, and Kristen. They said they made a special meal for them to celebrate. They go and grab some dishes, which the Final 3 all seem to think look familiar. It’s definitely dishes they love, so they have some more dishes come out, which happened to be delivered by their loved ones!

We have Rhoda’s and Sherry’s sisters and Laurence’s wife all in attendance. They cooked the meals tonight, which they all said they needed that home-cooked meal. Special words from the loved ones, as we have a lot of emotions on “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight!

Final Service on ‘Top Chef’ 2026

The next day arrives. The chefs have two hours to cook today before service begins. We have the finishing touches being placed on these dishes. They are working on their first course, with the time running down as the judges arrive. The time runs out, and the first course is on its way:

Rhoda – They said it was spectacular. It was something new and something different.

They said it was spectacular. It was something new and something different. Sherry – Kristen said it was unique. They thought it was a nice dish. Give French, but also Southern.

Kristen said it was unique. They thought it was a nice dish. Give French, but also Southern. Laurence – They loved the flavors with every bite. They wanted it warmer and said it was thicker.

The judges said they all seem ambitious and they are enjoying it. Back in the kitchen, the chefs are working on finishing their second course. The time runs out and the plates are together, so time for the second course!

Rhoda – The flavors were really great. They liked the sauce.

The flavors were really great. They liked the sauce. Sherry – They wanted her broth to be warmer. The ingredients were chewy, but slimy.

They wanted her broth to be warmer. The ingredients were chewy, but slimy. Laurence – They said complex and a lot of flavors. They said they were blown away by the sauces.

The judges said it’s a good fight right now. Now one is throwing the knockout punch, but everyone is fighting.

Final Two Courses

The Final 3 have made it to the final two courses. They have put their third course together, so time to serve it to the judges:

Rhoda – It was crispy, yet soggy. The sauce didn’t taste right. Kristen thought it was delicious.

It was crispy, yet soggy. The sauce didn’t taste right. Kristen thought it was delicious. Sherry – She ate with this one. This dish is perfect.

She ate with this one. This dish is perfect. Laurence – The duck is overrested and the broth is underseasoned.

The chefs are back in the kitchen working on their final course. Sherry and Laurence are working on a dessert, but Rhoda isn’t. She thinks her dish is perfect for her progression, though. Time for service of the final course:

Rhoda – It was delicious and perfect. Very well executed for the short rib, but everything else fell short.

It was delicious and perfect. Very well executed for the short rib, but everything else fell short. Sherry – They loved the flavors. The way she plated it was a mess. They wanted the ice cream to be ice cream.

They loved the flavors. The way she plated it was a mess. They wanted the ice cream to be ice cream. Laurence – They loved the cream, but they wanted the cake to be poached. They said it was a dessert for them.

The judges are overall impressed. They said this one is going to be a nailbiter.

Judges’ Table

The judges are in place, and the chefs are standing in front of them. Time for some more feedback on their dishes from tonight. The judges give feedback on all the dishes. It definitely seems like a tight race. They seem to love some dishes and have issues with others for each of the Final 3. However, they have to decide on one after the commercial break!

Results: The judges discuss, and they definitely seem torn. However, they finally make a decision. The chefs come back, and the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 is Rhoda.

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What do you think of tonight’s results?