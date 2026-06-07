Sherry Cardoso: 5 Fast Facts on the ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Finalist

Sherry Cardoso has quietly become one of the most consistent competitors on “Top Chef” Season 23 on Bravo. The Brazilian-born chef has impressed the “Top Chef” judges with her refined technique, thoughtful cooking, and ability to draw inspiration from both her upbringing and years spent working in some of New York City’s top kitchens. Before we crown the winner of “Top Chef: Carolinas” during the “Top Chef” finale this week, here are five fast facts about Sherry Cardoso below in our “Top Chef” spoilers.

1. Born in Brazil, But Grew Up in New York

Cardoso was born in New York City. However, she spent most of her childhood in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Sherry has said her love for food started while spending time on her uncle’s farm. She was surrounded by fresh ingredients and home cooking.

She was primarily raised by her mother and her aunt. Cardoso said those early experiences helped shape the way she approaches food today.

2. Cardoso Returned to the United States at Age 14

When Sherry was 14 years old, she moved back to the United States to live with her older sister.

While she was building a new life in America, Sherry attended culinary school at a New Jersey community college. She did this while also raising her child, which is a challenge she has talked about as an important chapter in her journey.

3. Sherry Has Trained in Some of New York’s Most Prestigious Kitchens

Before Sherry became a restaurant owner, she built an impressive resume in some pretty elite restaurants in New York City.

For her first major cooking job, she worked at the legendary Le Cirque under Chef Christophe Bellanca. She would later go on to work at the Michelin-starred restaurant Anthos.

Sherry also spent four years under renowned chef Thomas Keller at Per Se and served as Executive Sous Chef at Brooklyn Fare.

All of these experiences helped her develop the polished French technique that has been on display throughout “Top Chef” 2026.

4. She’s the Chef & Partner Behind Cynthia

Today, Sherry is the chef and partner at Cynthia, a fine-dining restaurant in New York City’s West Village. Cynthia reflects both her classical training and her Brazilian roots.

Before opening Cynthia, Sherry also served as Culinary Director for Baxtrom Hospitality Group. She also held executive chef positions at Café Cluny and Metropolis by Marcus.

5. One of the Season’s Most Consistent Chefs

While some of the other contestants experienced major ups and downs this season, like fellow finalist Rhoda Magbitang, Sherry steadily advanced through the competition.

Sherry regularly had one of the top dishes in the Elimination Challenges. She avoided many of the mistakes that sent other chefs home. However, she also missed out on winning many of the challenges until the end of the season.

Her calm demeanor and attention to detail helped carry her all the way to the final three, where she will compete against Laurence Louie and Rhoda in this reality TV cooking competition.

Do you think Sherry Cardoso has what it takes to win Top Chef Season 23?