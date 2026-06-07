Who Is Hannah Berner? 5 Fast Facts About the Comedian Behind the New Hulu Comedy Special

Comedian Hannah Berner is back with a brand-new stand-up special. On June 6, 2026, Hulu premiered “None of My Business,” Berner’s second comedy special and her first since the success of Netflix’s “We Ride at Dawn” in 2024.

While many viewers know Berner from her stand-up career, others first discovered her on Bravo’s “Summer House” or through her hit podcast, “Giggly Squad.” With that in mind, here are five fast facts about the comedian behind Hulu’s latest comedy special.

1. Hannah Berner Co-Hosts the Hit Podcast ‘Giggly Squad’

Along with her comedy career, Hannah Berner co-hosts the hit podcast “Giggly Squad” with her best friend, Paige DeSorbo.

The pair discusses pop culture, fashion, reality TV, dating, mental health, social media trends, and stories from their own lives with their loyal fan base, known as the “Gigglers.”

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The podcast has amassed millions of downloads and was named Podcast of the Year at the 2026 iHeart Podcast Awards.

2. Hannah Berner Rose to Fame on Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

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Berner first met her future co-host in 2018 when Paige DeSorbo interviewed for a job at a media company where Berner was already working. However, the duo really bonded when they joined the cast of Bravo’s “Summer House” for Season 3 in 2019.

The reality series helped launch both women into the spotlight and introduced them to the fan base that would later support their podcast and comedy careers. While Berner appeared on the show through Season 5, DeSorbo remained a cast member through Season 9.

3. Hannah Berner Is Married to Fellow Comedian Des Bishop

Berner tied the knot with fellow comedian Des Bishop in 2022 after the pair first connected through an Instagram DM in July 2020.

Bishop, who is 16 years her senior, is an established stand-up comedian known for his work in Ireland.

The couple launched their own podcast, “Berner Phone,” in July 2023.

4. Hannah Berner Played Collegiate Tennis

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As her loyal fans know, Berner is a jack-of-all-trades. Along with her successful entertainment career, Berner is also an athlete.

She grew up playing tennis competitively and earned a college scholarship to play Division I tennis at the University of Wisconsin. Berner was even nationally ranked as a teen tennis player.

She remained a member of the Badgers women’s tennis team throughout her college career before eventually pursuing comedy and media full-time.

5. Hannah Berner Released Her First Comedy Special in 2024

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Berner’s latest Hulu comedy special, “None of My Business,” is the second of her career. Her first special, “We Ride at Dawn,” premiered on Netflix in July 2024 and quickly became a hit, reaching No. 2 on the streamer’s charts.

The special focused on topics including relationships, social media, and modern dating, all delivered through Berner’s signature comedic style. The success helped introduce Berner to a broader audience and solidified her status as one of comedy’s rising stars.

From reality TV star to podcast host and stand-up comedian, Berner has built a diverse entertainment career. As “None of My Business” begins streaming on Hulu, longtime fans and newcomers alike can get a closer look at the comedian behind the laughs.