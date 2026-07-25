Meghan Markle Shares Family ‘Summer Holiday’ Photos With Archie & Lilibet

Prior to their recent visit to the UK and King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, on a “summer holiday” in Portugal.

After Meghan, 44, shared images taken on their vacation, it is clear they had a great time, with a photo of Archie in the cockpit of a plane and an impressive pool flip by his sister, Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the Instagram carousel of holiday photos on Thursday, July 23, revealing lots of family fun with Prince Harry, 41, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Images were also shared of a visit to Princess Diana’s family home, where they lay flowers on Harry’s mother’s grave. The photo carousel was simply captioned, “Summer Holiday.” The family had fun in the sun and relaxation prior to returning to Montecito, Florida.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle On Vacation In Portugal

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Among the images shared on Instagram, are some playful moments with the kids. It is clear that the family had a fun time before heading to the UK and reuniting with King Charles III and visiting Princess Diana’s childhood home at Althorp in the UK.

One image shows Harry strolling with Archie and Lilibet in the estate’s grounds, while Harry and Archie carried bouquets of flowers to place on the grave of Harry’s late mother and the children’s late grandmother.

Some images were taken at the beach in Portugal and some at the pool, especially one where Lilibet performed an impressive flip in the water after Harry tossed her into the air.

Another image revealed Archie sitting in the cockpit of a plane with the pilots, wearing the captain’s hat while reaching for the controls. Generally speaking, the carousel revealed happy summer vacation moments for the whole family.

Prince Harry’s Busy Visit To The UK

Getty King Charles III (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Prince Harry visited the UK to attend several charity events including preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games. Initially, he traveled alone, but after settling some security concerns and accommodations, Meghan and the children joined him at the last minute.

While there, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet visited Highgrove House, King Charles’ private country residence in Gloucestershire where the monarch and Queen Camilla spent time with the children for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, Meghan earlier shared an image of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet wishing Prince Harry a Happy Father’s Day.

Speaking to People, royal author Catherine Mayer commented on the reunion. “One of the strangenesses of the monarchy is that we are all encouraged to forget they’re human beings because they’re representatives of the institution,” she said. “But at its heart it is just a family—and this family has gone through extraordinary upheavals. Whatever you think of the monarchy, this is a moment most of us wanted to see happen.”

While the family is always concerned over security, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be offering their children a “normal” childhood, with visits to the beach and more.

In the photos shared by the Duchess of Sussex, the children’s faces are not shown for security reasons, but the photos reflect a normal family having fun in the sun in Portugal together.