Prince Harry Steps Out Solo in NYC After Reuniting With King Charles

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to NYC on July 16 without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, in tow after reuniting with his father in the U.K. He was an unexpected guest at the TIME100 Most Influential People in Sports event.

Harry Opens Up About the Power of Sports

Harry is the mastermind behind the Invictus Games, a sports event for disabled people that is credited with changing lives. He wasn’t one of the athletes celebrated at the event but held a special place for his work with Invictus.

“One thing we really celebrate at Invictus is not only do we change lives, we save lives as well,” Harry said to TIME.

He also says that sports held him together as a kid, and he wasn’t one to enjoy classroom work. He credits sports with keeping him in school and says it was one of his inspirations behind creating the Invictus Games.

Harry also shared that the next event will be held in the U.K. after years abroad, despite his tricky relationship with his family.

The Royal Family Reunited in the U.K.

Getty Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

Prince Harry and his family recently visited the U.K. and reunited with King Charles, which was confirmed by a royal source to ABC News. The family reunited at a private family home in Gloucestershire. The last time King Charles had seen Meghan and the children was in 2022, although Harry has frequently made trips to the U.K. since he stepped down from his position as a senior working royal. The last time the whole family visited was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

While Harry and Meghan have resigned from their official duties, they’ve still been spotted doing charity work in Australia, and Meghan enjoyed recent career success with a Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix lifestyle and cooking series, “With Love, Meghan.” The show has been wildly popular, and the accompanying brand had to be put on pause temporarily after selling out in record time.

Harry and Meghan Navigate Ongoing Security Concerns

Rumors of a royal reunion have been swirling for months, but the children were not initially expected to be part of the trip due to security concerns. The family has been relying on a privately funded security team since moving to California, and the U.K. decided to reduce Harry’s publicly funded security after they left in 2020. He lost an appeal of this decision in 2025.

It’s doubtful any photos of the reunion will be released, but the prince did share a sweet Father’s Day photo on Instagram recently. Harry and his father also enjoyed a private reunion at Clarence House without his family in September 2025. Prince William is still reportedly keeping his distance from Harry, and there are no details of a reunion between the two at this time.

No details have been released about where the family stayed during their visit, but it was confirmed that Harry attended a charity engagement on Saturday and participated in an event with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, an organization for children who have lost a parent who served in the military.