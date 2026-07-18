HGTV’s Drew & Jonathan Scott Tease ‘Property Brothers: The Musical’

HGTV fans absolutely adore watching “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott tackle many different projects. Since the show premiered in 2011, fans have enjoyed seeing the Scott twins bring their unique insights to each renovation.

Over the past year, both Drew and Jonathan have expressed great interest in endeavors outside the real estate world. Drew Scott appeared on “Murdoch Mysteries,” while Jonathan Scott has discussed bringing his own talk show to life.

Could a “Property Brothers” musical ever make it to Broadway? See the musical talents that the Scott brothers bring to the table.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Show Off Their Musical Talents Through Old Clips

HGTV superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott might be well-known for their renovation abilities, but those aren’t the only talents they possess. On social media, they joked that they might open their own musical.

“Coming soon to a construction site near you. 🎭🎵” the official “Property Brothers” Instagram account shared recently.

In the first clip, Jonathan belts out “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita” as he dramatically leans over a railing.

“Don’t quit your day job,” the client jokes behind him.

Subsequent clips feature the Scott twins singing and performing as they work on renovations. They even got a few clients to join them in a rendition of “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease.” One thing can absolutely be certain — the Property Brothers will take any opportunity they can to play a piano if one is present.

As much as fans love watching the Scott twins create real estate magic, many appreciated the behind-the-scenes silliness.

“❤️🔥 You guys are such awesome singers! PLEASE record an album soon! ❤️🔥” one fan cheerfully wrote in the comments.

“Oh my gosh guys, you’re sooo cool! Love it 😂🫶🏻” another added.

“😂 the ‘Real’ Property Brothers. Hashtag Adorable!” a third fan joked.

The HGTV Stars Continue Their Hijinks

While Drew and Jonathan Scott probably won’t receive their “Property Brothers” musical anytime soon, the pair have also proposed a documentary. One of the twins threatened to “expose the dark underbelly” of the HGTV show in a Netflix tell-all.

“The dark history behind Property Brothers…” Jonathan Scott captioned a recent Instagram post. In the clip, he pretended to sit for a Netflix documentary as part of a popular social media trend.

“When [expletive] rolls downhill, it inevitably falls on me,” the 48-year-old insisted. “Oh, you want stories? Because I’ve got so many stories. There is a dark underbelly to ‘Property Brothers,’ and I think it’s time people knew about it.”

Jonathan went on to jokingly throw Drew under the bus and point fingers at his laziness around the set.

“@netflix, call me if you want the REAL story 🙄🤣” Drew replied in the comments.

As much as fans enjoy watching the “Property Brothers” goof around, they’re also looking forward to their upcoming serious endeavors. Jonathan Scott previously teased his own talk show, which will hopefully air sometime next year.

Fans look forward to seeing what the HGTV stars are up to next.