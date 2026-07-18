Leah Peters Breaks Down Angela Murray’s Big Brother 28 Strategy on “The Royal Tea” Podcast

Former “Big Brother“ houseguest Leah Peters believes Angela Murray is playing a much stronger game during her second time in the house.

Peters joined Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha, two of the four hosts of the “Royal Tea“ podcast, to recap Week 1 of “Big Brother 28.” Throughout the discussion, the trio broke down Angela’s gameplay, Ashley’s unanimous eviction, and the alliances beginning to take shape after Dee’s first Head of Household reign.

Leah Peters Says Angela Murray Is Playing a Smarter Game

Peters, who competed alongside Murray on “Big Brother 26,” said she’s noticed a significant change in Angela’s approach this season.

“I’m extremely impressed by Angela,” Peters said, explaining that she has shown much more patience and restraint than she did during her original season.

The former houseguest pointed to one Diary Room moment in particular, praising Angela for recognizing that another player believed he was controlling her game.

Peters said Angela appears much more patient this season, pointing to a Diary Room segment in which Angela acknowledged another player believed he was manipulating her. Rather than reacting emotionally, Peters said Angela planned to let him think he was in control. She planned to use the situation to strengthen her own game.

Mitchell agreed that Angela appears to be handling the social dynamics differently this time around. Meanwhile, the hosts suggested her improved patience could help her navigate the early weeks of the game.

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Ashley’s Campaign Fell Apart After She Named Names

The hosts also discussed Ashley’s unanimous eviction, arguing that her campaign unraveled after she began revealing information about other players.

Peters said Ashley “really cooked herself” after attempting to build trust by sharing names with multiple houseguests. She also noted Ashley hadn’t been considered a replacement nominee until later in the week. This made her eventual eviction even more surprising.

Mitchell agreed, saying Ashley’s eviction speech didn’t help her cause.

“I had the second hand of the second hand embarrassment,” Mitchell admitted while reacting to Ashley’s final plea before the vote.

Despite criticizing Ashley’s strategy, Peters said she believed Ashley would handle the loss well after becoming the first houseguest in franchise history to be evicted by a 14-0 vote.

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Former Houseguests Predict the Next HOH Battle

Looking ahead, the hosts shared very different predictions for the upcoming Head of Household competition.

Mitchell said she’d enjoy seeing Jason win because it would create “chaotic” television. While, Peters believes Yash has plenty of motivation after narrowly surviving eviction.

Peters also admitted she’d like to see Angela claim power herself.

“I would like to see an Angela HOH this week,” she said while explaining that she believes the season’s strategy will only become more exciting as relationships inside the house continue to develop.

The discussion closed with the hosts encouraging fans to share their own Head of Household predictions as “Big Brother 28“ heads into its second week.