Andy Cohen Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski as Fans Say ‘This Makes My Heart Happy’

Love is in the air for Bravo boss Andy Cohen, and this time, he’s letting the photo do all the talking. Cohen, 58, made his relationship with Kevin Sobieski, 42, Instagram official on Friday, July 17.

In the picture, the couple is seen standing close, arms around each other, looking relaxed and happy during what Cohen called a special night out.

Bravo Andy Cohen Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski (Bravo/Getty)

“Date Night ♥️🌟🌈☀️⚡️,” Cohen captioned the post.

Stars and Fans Celebrate Andy Cohen’s New Romance

While the two had been seen together before, the Instagram post marked Cohen’s first public acknowledgment of the relationship on his own page. Naturally, Bravo fans and famous friends wasted no time turning the comments section into a confetti cannon.

The reaction to Cohen’s post was immediate and warm, with many friends and Bravolebs cheering on the couple.

Cheri Oteri commented, “That’s a handsome couple❤️,” while Bravo and Cocktails wrote, “That’s a lot of handsome 😍.” Kyle Cooke kept it short and celebratory, writing, “Stud muffins,” and Lindsay Lohan dropped a red heart. Victoria Beckham also joined in with a string of red heart emojis.

Other comments leaned into the sweetness of the moment. “This makes my heart happy 🥰,” Taleen Marie wrote. Kasey Cohen added, “He looks kind. I love this for you both, Andy ❤️.”

One commenter wrote, “You both look sensational and maybe more important so happy💙💙🌈🌈,” while another declared, “HARD LAUNCH WE LOVE TO SEE IT 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Fans also had plenty of Bravo-coded humor. “IG OFFICIAL!! Congrats Zaddy🫶❤️,” one comment read. Another added, “🔥🔥Instagram official and we have been waiting for Andy in love ❤️❤️.”

There were also playful nods to Cohen’s dating life and TV world. “Andy missed opportunity! Date night!!” one fan joked. Another wrote, “It’s like Jenny & Greg on All My Children but with a happy ending.”

Before making it official on Instagram, he and Sobieski had quietly been dating for almost a year. Cohen previously said on “Radio Andy” that the couple first connected at a friend’s Fourth of July party in 2025.

Andy Cohen Previously Soft-Launched His Boyfriend Saying He ‘Met the Person’

Cohen first opened up about the relationship on the June 8 episode of his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” though he kept Sobieski’s identity private at the time. “I feel like if you’ve been listening to this show, maybe you’ve gotten a sense that something’s going on with me,” Cohen said.

“And this fella and I have been holding hands all over town, you guys.”

He explained that he had waited for the right connection rather than rushing into a relationship. “People have asked me for a long time, you know, ‘When are you going to get a boyfriend? Why don’t you have a boyfriend?’ And I have always said I will know when I meet the person,” Cohen shared. “I am really happy to say that I met the person.”

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Cohen also spoke about what made the relationship feel different. “I don’t want to be with the wrong person. I value my time too much. I value my life too much,” he added.

“I have great friends and a great life and great kids. My criteria about what I was looking for never changed. It’s always been a feeling for me. I’ve always followed the feeling. I am really happy to say that I met the person.”

Andy Cohen Jokes About 16-Year Age Gap

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Cohen has not shied away from the conversation around his and Sobieski’s 16-year age difference, even turning it into a joke on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the July 8 episode, a fan asked “Next Gen NYC” star Georgia McCann about her costar Ava Dash “canoodling” with “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke, who is 17 years older than Dash.

“Oh, um, I don’t know,” McCann replied. “I have a suspicion it might be, like, securing a season 3 contract moment, because when does a woman hook up with a man 18 plus years older for anything?”

The camera then cut to Cohen as he took a sip of his drink. “Don’t put the camera on me!” Cohen joked, before covering his face with a card and adding, “I’m only in a 16-year age-gap relationship.”

Cohen has said he and Sobieski first met at a friend’s Fourth of July party in 2025. Since then, he has spoken warmly about the relationship and the way Sobieski has become part of his family life with his children, Ben, 7, and Lucy, 4.

“This man is kind and strong and smart, and he is an adult, and he loves my children, and they love him, and I love him,” Cohen said. “Introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly, I have to say it has been so easy.”

Getty Andy Cohen

Cohen also said the relationship has felt natural and steady from the beginning.

“We just view life the same way and one year later I still can’t believe I found him,” Cohen continued, as quoted by US Weekly. “I do share everything with you guys on the radio, but I just thank you for giving me space here, not that you had a choice, but I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this.”