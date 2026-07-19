Britney Spears’ Son Jayden James Addresses Rumor That She’s a Clone

There are some truly weird conspiracy theories floating around the dark corners of the internet, some so bizarre it’s mind-boggling to comprehend that some people actually believe them.

That’s the case with Britney Spears, and her youngest son has come forward to weigh in on a particularly bonkers claim about his mother that he recently came across.

Was Britney Spears Replaced By a Clone?

Us Weekly reports that Spears’ son Jayden James — he no longer uses the last name of his father, Kevin Federline — appeared in a livestream to debunk a longstanding and very weird conspiracy theory surrounding his mom.

In the livestream (which was subsequently recorded and posted on Instagram), the 19-year-old is seen with a friend, who references “those clone theories” about Spears.

The Britney Spears Clone Theory

For the past two years or so, a bizarre conspiracy theory has circulated claiming that the Britney Spears who appears in Instagram posts is not the same Britney Spears fans grew to love from her numerous hit singles.

In fact, the so-called “clone theory” posits that the “…Baby One More Time” singer is no longer alive, and has been replaced by an identical clone.

Jayden James Had a Lot to Say

Getty Jayden James

James spoke out during that livestream to share his assessment on the wacky conspiracy theory.

“I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?’” he said, and proceeded to scoff at the claim.

“Like, bro,” he added, “you can go to her page and see her right now.”

A ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor

Jayden continued to debunk the rumor.

“It makes me know that a lot of the stuff on media is exaggerated and fake,” he said.

“People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage,” he continued.

“Anyone that sees it on media, they just see it and if it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it,” he observed. “They don’t even research it, they’re just, ‘Wow, yeah, it’s crazy. I believe it.’”

Britney Spears Has Debunked the Rumor Herself

The conspiracy theory has become so prevalent that Spears herself actually addressed it personally.

In early 2025, Spears took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to clear the matter up.

“A lot of people say I am a clone,” she said (via Newsweek). “I wish I was that interesting but no, I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me.”

The ‘Paul Is Dead’ Hoax Set the Template

When placed within historical context, the so-called clone theory has a lot in common with an equally bizarre conspiracy theory about The Beatles that swept through the pop culture landscape of the late 1960s.

According to that particular rumor, Paul McCartney had been involved in a fatal car accident in 1966.

Since then, a lookalike had been recruited to impersonate him, with obsessed fans pointing to song lyrics and hidden clues in album covers as so-called evidence that the new Paul wasn’t the original Paul.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, McCartney recalled the first time he encountered news of his demise: “Someone from the office rang me up and said, ‘Look, Paul, you’re dead.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I don’t agree with that.’”