Pregnant Anne Hathaway Discusses Her ‘Extremely Surreal’ Crazily Busy Personal & Professional Lives

Beautiful Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has been discussing her crazily busy personal and professional lives.

Hathaway, 43, is experiencing one of the most hectic periods of her life right now — and, quite frankly, she couldn’t he happier about it.

The star is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, actor and businessman Adam Shulman, who she married in 2012. Per People, they already have two sons; 10-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, who was born on March 24, 2016, and six-year-old Jack Shulman, who was born sometime in November of 2019.

Not only that, but she is starring in no less than five movies this year. Motherhood, pregnancy, and a hectic professional workload is making for an incredibly jam-packed 2026.

She chatted about it with People at the London world premiere of “The Odyssey” on Monday, July 6.

Anne Hathaway Is ‘Excited’ About This ‘Very Fun’ Time in Her Life

Getty Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway.

In her chat with People, Anne Hathaway explained that she’s relishing and appreciating one of the busiest periods of her life.

Hathaway said, “I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal.”

The actress continued, “But I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often, and certainly doesn’t last forever.”

She added, “So I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water — that’ll be that moment.”

Hathaway’s current big movie is, of course, the aforementioned “The Odyssey.” Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film hit theaters around the world on Friday, July 17, and is getting rave reviews.

Its Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is a highly impressive 95%, while its fan score on the review aggregator website is an even better 97%.

Critics are widely praising Hathaway’s performance as Penelope, the wife of Matt Damon’s Odysseus. Kevin Maher of The Times called it a “career-high” performance. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter said “Hathaway is a model of steely self-possession masking vulnerability.” Erik Davis of Fandango called her “Incredible.”

“The Odyssey” is the third of the five movies Hathaway is starring in this year.

Hathaway’s 2026 Film Schedule

Getty Anne Hathaway.

Before “The Odyssey,” two movies starring Anne Hathaway had already released this year.

The first was the psychological drama “Mother Mary,” which hit theaters in the United States on April 17. The second was the comedy drama sequel “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which released on May 1.

Still to come in 2026, Hathaway will star in the sci-fi survival movie “The End of Oak Street,” which is coming on August 14. Following that, the psychological erotic thriller “Verity” releases on October 2.

Beyond 2026, she is also scheduled to star in the war drama movie “Alone at Dawn,” the comedy sequel “The Princess Diaries 3,” and an untitled FBI wedding sting comedy.

On television, she will also star in the mystery drama thriller series “Discretion” and the crime drama series “Fear Not.”

We wish Anne Hathaway well in both her exciting personal and professional lives.

Anne Hathaway’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.