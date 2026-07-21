Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another ‘Deadpool’ Movie Is In the Works: ‘Going to be Great’

Ryan Reynolds has struck box office gold with “Deadpool” and its sequels. Collectively, the superhero movies have grossed nearly $3 billion.

While Reynolds has previously expressed ambivalence about keeping the “Deadpool” gravy train rolling, it appears he’s had a change of heart.

More ‘Deadpool’ to Come

During Reynolds’ recent appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, he addressed whether fans might see a return from the “Merc with a Mouth,” and offered fans a ray of hope.

“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza [co-creator of Deadpool] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer.”

Reynolds confirmed that a new “Deadpool” project is indeed in the pipeline.

“There’s stuff upcoming,” he said. “There’s eventually, you know, remotely another ‘Deadpool’ film. It’s going to be great.”

Light on Details

As THR pointed out, Reynolds offered little in the way in details about an upcoming “Deadpool” movie.

For example, he didn’t elaborate on whether it would be a solo Deadpool outing, or whether it would be an ensemble effort that would include other Marvel characters, with Deadpool being one of the team.

Deadpool and the X-Men

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Reynolds was in the process of spitballing ideas for a new “Deadpool” feature.

That project, however, was said to include other X-Men characters.

Meanwhile, he’d also previously stated —and pretty definitively — that he didn’t see another solo “Deadpool” movie in the cards.

“Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2024.

“A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant,” he explained. “That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful.”

Will Deadpool Join the Avengers?

In August 2025, Reynolds shared a cryptic post on Instagram that got Marvel fans wondering whether Deadpool would be seen in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds posted a photo of the iconic Avengers logo, with a hand-drawn anarchy logo atop it.

A Spirited Denial

In a previous interview, Reynolds issued a flat-out denial that Deadpool would be part of “Avengers: Doomsday,” shooting down speculation his character would be in the next Marvel movie.

“If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end,” he declared when interviewed by Time.

“That’s wish fulfillment, and you can’t give him that,” he added, hinting at what for his upcoming “Deadpool” project might take.

“I’m writing a little something right now, that’s, I don’t know, it’s an ensemble,” he said. “But, I like that [Deadpool] is isolated.”