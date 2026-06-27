Ryan Reynolds Says Heartfelt Goodbye to Wrexham Legend — ‘Set the Standard’

Canadian-American actor and co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds, has said a heartfelt goodbye to one of his star players as he departs the club.

Reynolds, 49, brought the Red Dragons to the world’s attention in 2020 when he purchased them along with his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney. At the time, the club were in the National League, which is the fifth tier of the English soccer pyramid.

The club enjoyed successive promotions that saw them climb to the Championship, which is the second tier of the English soccer pyramid.

One player in particular was key to that monumental and meteoric rise: Striker Paul Mullin. Mullin, 31, gained worldwide fame, along with his teammates, after starring in the FX sports documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.” Per IMDb, it’s a “Docuseries chronicling the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football’s oldest clubs, by two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.”

Moreover, as a result of his connection to Reynolds, Mullin even enjoyed a brief stint in Hollywood. He played “Welshpool” in the star’s 2024 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “Deadpool & Wolverine” (per IMDb).

As Mullin departs the club after five great years, a whopping 172 appearances, and an impressive 110 goals (per ESPN), Reynolds took to social media to pay tribute to him and say goodbye.

Ryan Reynolds Calls Paul Mullin a ‘Super-Man’

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram account to share his tribute to Paul Mullin with his 49.3 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of seven photographs, the majority of which show Reynolds and Mullin together. Notably, they include one on the set of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Reynolds caption began, “Every day at Wrexham, on and off the pitch, Paul set the standard for courage, for tenacity, for humanity. No matter how far down we fell, no matter where we were, we never lost hope because we knew there was a real-life honest-to-goodness super-man on our side, a man who could turn the final minutes of a match into a miracle.”

It concluded, “He gave hope not just to a team, but to a whole town, and the world. That’s what makes Paul super. @paulmullin12 , I hope you understand how you’ve changed Wrexham and how you’ve changed all of us. I’m honoured to have seen you make the impossible real and forever grateful to you. And I know you’ll never stop fighting for what matters most.”

Reynolds’ followers and fans of Wrexham flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say and pay their own respects to Mullin for his efforts over the last five years.

Fans Thank ‘Super Paul Mullin’

Getty Paul Mullins looks on as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds embrace.

It isn’t just Ryan Reynolds referring to Paul Mullin as “super.” The comments section of Reynolds’ tribute to the striker is teeming with tributes made up of similar wording.

One Wrexham fan commented, “Thank you, Paul!! Always our Super Paul Mullin! ❤️”

Another one of Reynolds’ followers wrote, “Thank you Super Paul Mullin!❤️🤍”

Someone else said, “The Best 👏 Super Paul Mullin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿.”

An Instagram user noted, “He is one of Wrexham AFC’s legends now 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️🤍❤️.”

A particularly emotional Wrexham fan stated, “Going to miss Paul 😢🥺.”

Finally, one follower made a reference to Mullin’s appearance in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” writing, “Our Welshpool ❤️.”

We wish Paul Mullin well with whatever comes next in his career. He has been released from his contract and will surely be looking for another club. He shouldn’t have any trouble finding one.

Should you wish to, you can follow Mullin on Instagram.