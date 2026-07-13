Ryan Reynolds Reveals Apology Texts from Channing Tatum After Hilarious Night Out

It’s not often fans get to see what celebrities are like after dark.

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Ryan Reynolds, the “Red Notice” actor unraveled the chaotic details about the time Channing Tatum “nearly killed” players on the Wrexham futbol team, a Welsh club co-owned by Reynolds.

With a nudge from host Jimmy Kimmel, Reynolds took his phone out of his pocket to read Tatum’s comical text messages about his boys’ night out.

“He came out to shoot a Super Bowl ad. He was like, ‘I’m gonna take some of the boys out.’ They go out, and then it’s just like radio silence,” Reynolds told Kimmel.

“This is a real text I get from him at 4:30 in the morning or so. ‘Oops, I might have had too much fun with the boys.’ And then a long pause. ‘I’m sorry.’ I said, ‘Please don’t break any of them,’” Reynolds added. “And he said, ‘Definitely didn’t break any of them. We were very vigilant about injuries.’”

Channing Tatum Lets Loose with Wrexham Players

“Like, what?” Reynolds continued. “And then, then he just wrote, ‘We definitely got way more loose than I was ever planning to. It happened, and I’m sorry.’”

“He turned the whole team into Magic Mike,” Reynolds added.

As Kimmel burst with laughter, a photo of a shirtless Tatum with the Wrexham A.F.C. players popped up on the screen. Looking at the photo, one could imagine the rowdiness buzzed up between the group as they rallied through the night at Wrexham’s Fat Boar pub.

Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum’s Friendship

Despite Tatum’s risky night out with Reynolds’ club players, the two have over 10 years of deep friendship between them.

According to PEOPLE, Reynolds was the driving force behind Tatum’s cameo as Gambit in Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine.” After the premiere in 2024, Tatum penned an emotional “thank you” to Reynolds in a since-deleted Instagram post, saying that “no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan.”

Tatum went on to describe how meaningful it was to have Reynolds fight for his Gambit cameo after his standalone “Gambit” film was axed in Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019.

“I thought I had lost Gambit forever,” Tatum wrote, according to PEOPLE. “But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy.”

At the time, Reynolds responded to Tatum via Instagram Story by sharing a photo of the two at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con.

“Imagine having a front row seat to this guy,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s not only a once in a generation talent but he’s a genuinely good man. I know what it feels like to will a character into existence. Chan did that. And then put the most vivid version of that character on the screen like he was born to play this one guy.”







