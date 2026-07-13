‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley Marries Natalie Kuckenburg

Getty Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley got engaged to model Natalie Kuckenburg last July. The couple revealed that they tied the knot. Their love story stretches across the world, from where they met to where “The Vampire Diaries” star proposed.

Who Is Paul Wesley’s Wife, Natalie Kuckenburg?

Kuckenburg, 26, shared pictures of the romantic affair on Instagram on July 13. The couple stood with their dog, Greg, as they kissed under a tree. It looks like they exchanged vows outside a building. Wesley, 43, shared her post on his Instagram Story on the same day.

The German-born model wore a Galia Lahav Lilou dress, according to Just Jared. The satin dress had spaghetti straps and uses seams to add details on the low-cut neckline.

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Kuckenburg lived in Brazil when she started her modeling career. She is the founder of the resort wear brand Nareia. “Founded in 2025 by Natalie Kuckenburg, who draws inspiration from her Brazilian roots, we specialize in handmade crochet clothing crafted by skilled artisans in Brazil,” reads the brand’s website.

The clothing is made of cotton to be sustainable. A portion of the sales goes to the artisans who make the fashion items.

Wesley proposed in Italy with an oval diamond ring. He said on Live with Kelly & Mark that they returned to their first date spot, which was a hotel. The actor said the location tipped her off that he was going to pop the question.

“She still broke down in tears,” he said. The couple was introduced to each other in New York before that.

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Announced a Reunion

“The Vampire Diaries” ended in 2017, and the cast continues to be close. It’s unclear if any of them were there for their big day.

The series started with Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) unknowingly falling for the vampire Stefan Salvatore (Wesley). Dobrev and Wesley will reunite to adapt the book “You Deserve to Know” by Aggie Blum Thompson into a series. The project is set to be released on Hulu, according to Deadline.

The suspense novel follows a group of friends who are three couples. Someone murders one of their husbands, and solving the mystery reveals more secrets. Wesley plays Scott Crowder, and Dobrev plays Gwen Khoury.

Wesley and Ian Somerhalder regularly promote their bourbon called Brother’s Bond Bourbon. Their brother characters inspired them because they repeatedly talked at home while enjoying whiskey.

The pair read Instagram comments in a video posted two weeks ago. One of them claimed the Salvatores were Beavis and Butthead but hot. “Which ones butthead?” Wesley asked. Somerhalder gave his best impression of the character’s laugh.