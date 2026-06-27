Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Flaunts Tiny Waist During LA Errand Run

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, turned heads during a solo errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 33-year-old jewelry designer confidently flaunted her toned midriff in a casual outfit as she went about her day.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed de Ramon wearing a charcoal gray cropped tank top, accentuating her tiny waist and loose-fitting denim pants.

She carried a large duffel and a garment bag while seemingly chatting with someone.

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Goes Makeup-Free During Latest Outing

De Ramon appeared to go makeup-free during the outing, sporting a pair of under-eye patches.

Noticeably absent from de Ramon’s Los Angeles outing was Pitt, who was also in the area after attending the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Türkiye at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood the previous day.

De Ramon’s latest sighting comes after reports surfaced claiming Pitt is not planning on taking their relationship to the next level with marriage.

According to Page Six, the “F1: The Movie” star isn’t expected to be walking down the aisle with de Ramon anytime soon, despite reports that his family has already embraced the jewelry designer as one of their own.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Not Getting Married Anytime Soon

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the 2026 French Open.

Pitt and de Ramon have been together since 2022, with their romance seemingly becoming more serious over the years.

Page Six also reported that the jewelry designer has formed a close bond with the actor’s family.

“Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her, and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” a source told the outlet on Thursday. “At this point, they basically consider her family and one of their own.”

However, Pitt is reportedly in no hurry to marry de Ramon, despite how close she’s become with his loved ones.

“Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and genuinely enjoy spending time with her,” the source added. “It never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together.”

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly not planning to get married anytime soon.

The insider continued, “She’s built real relationships with everyone. She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings, and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually.”

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that while Pitt and de Ramon are happier than ever, those close to the actor don’t expect him to marry again or have more kids.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction,” the source told the outlet.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022. At the time, PEOPLE reported that they had been “dating for a few months.”

In February 2024, a source told the outlet that de Ramon had moved into Pitt’s home.

“It’s pretty recent,” the insider noted. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”