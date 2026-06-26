No Wedding Bells for Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Despite Family’s Approval – Report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong, but they won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The 62-year-old actor and his 33-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend have been dating since 2022, and have already formed strong relationships with each other’s families.

“Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her, and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” a source told Page Six on Thursday. “At this point, they basically consider her family and one of their own.”

Ines de Ramon’s Close Relationship With Brad Pitt’s Family

Despite de Ramon’s close bond with Pitt’s family, the actor reportedly has no plans to take their relationship to the next level.

“Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone,” the source told the outlet.

The insider continued, “Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and genuinely enjoy spending time with her. It never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together.”

The source added that de Ramon’s genuine relationships extend to Pitt’s extended family.

“She’s built real relationships with everyone,” the insider claimed. “She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings, and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually.”

No Third Marriage for Brad Pitt For Now

De Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley, reportedly kept in constant communication with Pitt’s loved ones.

“Ines is very down-to-earth and easy to be around,” the source told Page Six. “She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings. It doesn’t feel forced at all.”

The insider also pointed out that Pitt’s relatives naturally include de Ramon in their lives.

“People ask about her, include her in family plans, and genuinely want her around,” the source continued. “She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic.”

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly not planning to get married anytime soon.

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that Pitt and de Ramon are very happy, but friends of the actor can’t see him getting married again or having more kids.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction,” the source told the outlet.

De Ramon married Wesley in 2019, but ultimately parted ways in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after eight years of marriage. They share Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In May, Maddox filed paperwork to remove Pitt from his surname. Zahara also followed suit and switched her name from Jolie-Pitt to merely Jolie this month.

Similarly, Knox dropped his father’s last name from his diploma when he graduated from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles. His twin sister, Vivienne, has formally begun using just Jolie as well.

Shiloh legally dropped the actor’s last name after turning 18. Meanwhile, Pax has not removed Pitt from his legal name and is reportedly still close to members of his father’s family.