‘Dutton Ranch’ Spoiler: Shock Ending Puts Character’s Future in Doubt 

Although it may not have quite captured the success of “Yellowstone,” the spin-off sequel “Dutton Ranch” has still found a steady enough audience on Paramount+. In fact, the series has proved itself enough to warrant a second season and news of its renewal will certainly make fans happy that they’ll get to see the story of Rip and Beth continue.

There’s already been plenty of twists and shocks during the first season despite being just seven episodes long so far. A major character has already been killed off in the form of Chet during last week’s sixth episode and the seventh episode delivers its own fair share of moments that will leave audiences gasping.

Here’s everything important that happened during this week’s episode of “Dutton Ranch” and what they mean for the future of the show.

Spoiler Warning: This article includes details about the episode “Den of Sin”.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Gives More Information About Beulah Jackson’s Backstory

This week’s episode of “Dutton Ranch” opened with a rare flashback scene that gave viewers some more context about 10 Petal’s owner and manager Beulah Jackson.

During the scene, which takes place in the early 1980s, Beulah can be seen out dancing at a bar while being escorted by Joaquin’s father Mariano Reyes. A man called Luke is able to distract Mariano and steal Beulah away, where she is later found stranded at a motel with the suggestion that she has been abused.

During a second flashback at the end of the episode, we get to see what later happened. Beulah discovers that she is pregnant and horrified at the discovery, she asks Mariano to drive her to Luke’s house where she coldly pulls out a gun and kills him with a bullet to the head.

The flashbacks give viewers a better understanding of exactly the type of woman Beulah is and what has shaped her into the person she has become. It also provides the final piece of the puzzle about who Rob-Will’s father is.

A Cliffhanger Ending That Sets Up A Dramatic Conclusion to the Season

Outside of the pivotal flashback scenes, much of the action of “Den of Sin” takes place at a party to celebrate the 190th anniversary of 10 Petal Ranch. It is here that Beulah announces her intention to name Joaquin as her successor on her immediate retirement. This is important given the recent revelation that Joaquin is not Beulah’s biological son.

However, things don’t go to plan when Rob-Will arrives and demands that he be named the sole successor to Beulah. He threatens to kill Joaquin and torment his mother if she does not relent. During an explosive scene, the family matriarch reveals that Rob-Will is to be put in charge of the ranch, leading to Joaquin storming out of the party.

The episode comes to a conclusion with Carter taking a bull’s head from the wall and smashing it against the floor. This leads to Beulah clutching at her neck and shoulder in pain before she collapses of an apparent heart attack. It remains unclear whether she will be able to pull through.

The ending leaves Rob-Will in a position to seize power given he was just named heir to the ranch.