‘Dutton Ranch’ Season Finale Spoilers: 1 Character’s Fateful Phone Call Sparks an All-Out War

The first season of “Dutton Ranch” is set to end with an explosive finale.

According to Paramount+, episode 9, the season finale, will premiere on July 3 and features a major gunfight, a dangerous revenge mission, and the fallout from one phone call that could alter the future of every major character.

The finale follows the dramatic events of “Dutton Ranch” episode 8, in which Joaquin makes a heartbreaking decision after exhausting every other option.

Joaquin’s Phone Call Sets the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season Finale in Motion

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After learning that Beulah selected Rob-Will to lead the 10 Petal Ranch instead of him, Joaquin attempts to expose his rival by visiting Sheriff Wade.

Joaquin tells the sheriff that Rob-Will killed Wes and even hands over the murder weapon. However, because there is no body to support the accusation, Wade dismisses the evidence and refuses to take action.

With nowhere else to turn, Joaquin makes the one phone call he hoped he would never have to make. He contacts his father, Mariano Reyes, the man who previously gave him to Beulah after getting “on the wrong side of the law.”

Actor Juan Pablo Raba told TVLine that Joaquin understands exactly what that decision means.

“Joaquin has been solving problems all his life, that’s what he does, so to have to make that call is probably the second biggest heartbreak that he has,” Raba said. “His biggest heartbreak is when Beulah says no to the throne, and his second biggest heartbreak is having to call his father.”

Raba also explained why the moment carries enormous consequences.

“He knows that making that call will change everyone’s life, just one phone call,” Raba told TVLine. “He knows that, and it’s really hard to make it. So what comes for Joaquin is a lot of heartbreak, because every single second after that phone call, he knows that it’s his responsibility. It’s like pressing a nuke. You know everything’s going to end, but you don’t see any other way of doing it.”

Austin’s Discovery Gives Team Dutton a New Target

While Joaquin reaches out to his father, another storyline positions Team Dutton for a direct confrontation with Rob-Will.

At the end of episode 8, Austin reveals what he believes is the full scope of the 10 Petal Ranch’s cattle smuggling operation in Mexico. Stolen livestock is allegedly moved across the border using forged paperwork, explaining the earlier foot-and-mouth outbreak involving Bullet.

Actor Sterlin English told TVLine that the revelation marks an important moment for Austin.

“For Austin, this is the most at-home he’s felt in a long time, just to be able to sit down and get all of this off his chest,” English said. “He’s been trying to figure everything out, putting these pieces of the puzzle together, and now he finally has them all.”

With the next cattle shipment only days away, the Duttons now have a limited window to act before Rob-Will’s operation continues.

English remained tight-lipped about Austin’s fate in the finale.

“Everybody’s gonna have to watch and see!”

Finale Trailer Teases Rip, Beth, and Rob-Will’s Biggest Showdown Yet

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The newly released preview offers a glimpse at the action awaiting viewers in the season finale.

The trailer opens with Rip fighting Rob-Will. During the confrontation, Rip demands answers.

“You running drugs?” Rip asks.

“I’d rather die than tell you,” Rob-Will replies.

Beth then joins the confrontation.

“You’re already a dead man,” she tells Rob-Will.

Elsewhere in the preview, someone warns Beulah, “You’ll send your strangers packing, or I will.”

Beulah later shouts to Beth, “You were in a hole, and so was I!”

Oreana also appears briefly, screaming during one tense moment.

The trailer builds toward an all-out battle as Rip tells Beth, “They want us.”

Beth answers, “Then, they’re going to get us.”

Everett adds, “Well, I ain’t seen my last fire fight.”

The preview concludes with an extended gunfight featuring Everett, Beth, and Rip all exchanging gunfire.

Paramount+ has already renewed “Dutton Ranch” for season 2, meaning the outcome of the season 1 finale is expected to shape the next chapter of the series.