Selma Blair’s Greatest Role Might Be Raising Son Arthur

Selma Blair has played memorable characters in films like “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde.” But her latest social media post suggests the role she cherishes most is being a mom.

According to Yahoo, Blair celebrated her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Among the photos she shared on Instagram was a sweet moment with her rarely-seen son, Arthur Saint Bleick. The 14-year-old smiled beside her birthday cake as Blair leaned over to kiss him on the cheek.

“Another year. Love in all its forms. Cake, my Arthur, lovely people. Thank you,” Selma Blair wrote alongside the photos.

The post also reminded fans just how grown up Arthur has become. Blair shares her only child with ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick, and while she occasionally shares glimpses of him, he mostly stays out of the spotlight.

Arthur Has Become the Center of Selma Blair’s World

Over the years, Blair has never hidden how much motherhood means to her. She has often described Arthur as “the love of my life” and has spoken candidly about raising him while navigating some of the toughest chapters of her own life.

According to Yahoo, Blair has reflected on becoming a single parent while unknowingly living with multiple sclerosis before her diagnosis in 2018.

“I think since I had him I’d been afflicted with MS, and I didn’t know.”

In 2025, Hello! reported that Selma Blair and Jason Bleick had built a strong co-parenting relationship following their split. She previously praised her ex, saying, “Jason is a huge part of Arthur’s life. He’s shown up in a big way. I’m really proud of us.”

Growing up Alongside His Mom’s MS Journey

Arthur has grown up alongside Selma Blair’s MS journey, and the actress has often credited him with giving her strength.

Earlier this year, Blair revealed she had stepped into the recording studio to create something special for her son. She explained she did it because of “a quiet fear” that one day she “may lose my voice” due to MS.

“So I wanted him to have something lasting,” she wrote on Instagram. She described the recording as “a forever memory” inspired by something her own mother had passed down. Blair added that if her condition ever changed, Arthur “and maybe one day his growing family” would still be able to “hear me as I am right now.”

Their bond has been visible for years. In 2025, Hello! recalled how Arthur helped shave his mother’s head before her stem cell transplant. Blair later said she wanted him to be part of the moment because it made the experience “pretty easy and a nice moment.”

A Teenager Who Keeps Her Laughing

Despite the serious moments they’ve shared, Arthur has also given Selma Blair plenty of reasons to laugh.

Back in 2024, Arthur finally watched “Cruel Intentions” with his girlfriend. This occasion marked the first time he had ever sat through one of his mother’s films. The actress said she had spent years trying to get him to watch her work, but he always refused.

“I spoke to my son and I said, ‘What did you do with your girlfriend this weekend?’ He’s like, ‘We watched ‘Cruel Intentions,'” she told People at the time. “I couldn’t get him to watch a film of mine ever.”

She admitted the moment caught her off guard, especially given the film’s famously provocative scenes.

“With a girl, he’ll watch ‘Cruel Intentions,’ and I was like, ‘Oh dear,'” she said, adding that it was a “sexy movie.”

Arthur even commented on one of the more explicit moments in the film, leaving Selma Blair momentarily stunned.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, what was that?’ Because my character Cecile does it,” she explained. “It was naughty. It was naughty, is my point.”

She said her son “still enjoyed” the movie. “It still holds up,” she added of the 1999 hit film, which also starred Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Speaking to People in April 2025, Selma Blair revealed her son had long believed all her movies were in black and white.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you ever want to watch a movie of mine?’ He said, ‘Because all your movies are in black and white.'” I was like, ‘Pardon? Come again?’ He’s like, ‘Aren’t they?’ I die.”

“He thinks that I’m from 1930,” she added.

For Selma Blair, Hollywood may have brought fame, but her latest birthday celebration showed where her greatest pride truly lies. As Arthur grows up, it’s clear that motherhood remains the role she values above all others.