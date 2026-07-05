‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Spoilers: Who Is Returning After Major Behind-the-Scenes Exit?

“Dutton Ranch” is officially returning for season 2, but the hit “Yellowstone” spinoff will look different when it comes back.

The series premiered May 15 with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. It quickly became Paramount+’s most-watched original series debut, drawing 12.9 million global viewers in its first week.

Paramount renewed “Dutton Ranch” for season 2 on June 24. However, the series will return with a new showrunner, at least one major character apparently gone and a story that will give two veteran stars much larger roles.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Will Move Forward With a New Showrunner

Paramount celebrated the show’s success shortly after its record-setting debut.

“Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with Dutton Ranch for our subscribers around the world,” Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said in a June 2026 statement. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity.”

The company officially announced the season 2 renewal weeks later.

“Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said. “We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”

One major change had already happened behind the scenes. Series creator and executive producer Chad Feehan departed shortly before the season 1 premiere.

“Showrunners change all the time. This business is about adapting. We’ve been doing this for a long time. Things change. People move on,” Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter in May.

Reilly also addressed the transition.

“We finished [season 1] with Chad beautifully. We finished this season together,” she said. “It was a really difficult but really satisfying show to make. And so was Yellowstone. So is anything worth making. We’re all creative minds and we all work together and I’m so proud of that.”

The Hollywood Reporter announced in June that Benjamin Cavell would replace Feehan as showrunner. Cavell previously created “SEAL Team” and “The Institute” and co-created Paramount+’s adaptation of “The Stand.”

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Cast Changes Begin After Shocking Finale

Paramount has not officially confirmed the full season 2 cast.

Reilly and Hauser led season 1 alongside Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, Marc Menchaca, J.R. Villarreal and Natalie Alyn Lind. Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening also played major roles.

However, Courtney’s future appears uncertain after his character, Rob-Will, was murdered in the season 1 finale. The development presumably ends his run as a full-time cast member, although Paramount has not confirmed his departure.

The finale also left Carter, played by Little, in serious danger.

Beulah Jackson, played by Bening, revealed the truth about her past and her involvement in fentanyl smuggling with Mariano, played by Raoul Trujillo. Beulah had hoped to escape the illegal operation without putting her neighbors in danger, but Mariano’s men kidnapped Carter.

That sets up Beth and Rip’s biggest season 2 mission.

Kelly Reilly Reveals How Beth and Rip Will Change in Season 2

Reilly and Hauser told TV Insider that season 2 will give Harris a much larger role as Everett McKinney.

Beth, Rip, Beulah and Everett are expected to share greater importance in the new season as they work together to rescue Carter. Mariano will also become a major threat.

Reilly acknowledged the pressure that came with bringing Beth into a new series.

“We’ve just been talking a little bit in some other interviews about these ideas for Season 2; now we’ve been lucky enough to be green-lit for another season,” she said. “You never take that for granted ever.”

The actress said launching the spinoff brought a new challenge after years on “Yellowstone.”

“I feel like emerging [with] a new season, a spinoff, was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, with all the responsibility of bringing forward everything that was the show that we’d worked on into something new and different for the audience and whether people are going to like it,” Reilly said.

Hauser said Carter’s kidnapping will push Beth and Rip closer together.

“There’s an unwavering love between these two characters, and what’s going to bring them closer is getting their son back,” he said.

Reilly then made it clear that Beth and Rip will not hold back.

“We’re going to see them tear up Texas to get him back,” she said. “When Beth says, ‘They want us, then they’re going to have us,’ I think all of the audience knows what she means.”

“Exactly,” Hauser replied.

When warned that Texas should be ready for Beth and Rip, Reilly added one more warning.

“Yes, cartel, beware.”

Paramount has not announced when “Dutton Ranch” season 2 will premiere or confirmed which cast members will officially return.