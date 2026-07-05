Netflix Adds Three New Cast Members to Beloved Horror-Comedy Hit

When one of Netflix‘s most popular series in recent memory returns with its third season, fans can expect to see several new faces added to the mix.

These actors will be familiar to viewers who’ve watched “Game of Thrones,” “Ted Lasso,” and classic 1980s comedy “Pretty in Pink.” They’ll all be part of the upcoming season of Tim Burton‘s “Addams Family”-inspired series “Wednesday.”

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ is beefing up the cast

Netflix has confirmed (via Tudum) that when the hugely anticipated new season of “Wednesday” arrives, the cast will include three more new arrivals: Lena Headey, who portrayed cunning and cutthroat Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones” throughout the series’ run: James Lance, best known for playing “Ted Lasso” sports journalist Trent Crimm; and Andrew McCarthy, star of such films as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

The three actors join previously announced Winona Ryder, with Netflix announcing she’d be joining “Wednesday” Season 3 back in April. A veteran of several Burton films, the director addressed her casting in a statement he issued to Variety. “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world,” Burton said. “And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

The Next Generation of ‘The Addams Family’

Produced by famed Burton (“Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands”), “Wednesday” continues the saga of “The Addams Family” by following Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy.

Another addition to the Season 3 cast is Eva Green (“Casino Royale,” “Penny Dreadful”). She’ll play Wednesday’s oft-mentioned but heretofore unseen Aunt Ophelia, sister of Wednesday’s mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia,” Green told Tudum. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

‘Wednesday’ Heads to Paris for Season 3

Netflix Jenna Ortega in Season 3 of ‘Wednesday.’

While details and plot points of the upcoming season have been kept tightly under wraps, an intriguing photo from the upcoming season offers a clue that the action will be shifting from Nevermore to the City of Lights.

In that photo, Wednesday and her faithful assistant Thing are seen standing near the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of ‘Wednesday’ we possibly can,” series co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough told Tudum. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and ‘Wednesday.’ We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”

‘Wednesday’ Viewership Broke Netflix Records

To say that “Wednesday” has been embraced by Netflix viewers is an understatement. The first season remains the most-viewed English-language series in the streamer’s history, racking up 252 million views and more than 1.7 billion hours watched within the first 91 days of release.

“Television has — and always will be — a team sport,” Gough told Tudum. “[Co-creator and co-showrunner] Miles [Millar] and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

When Will Season 3 of ‘Wednesday’ Arrive on Netflix

There’s been no word yet on when the third season of “Wednesday” will debut. The second season aired in two parts, beginning in August 2025 and then continuing in September, so it’s possible the season could arrive later this year.

That said, Millar is remaining tight-lipped. When asked to reveal the premiere date, he offered a tongue-in-cheek response. “Sure,” he teased, “but then I’d have to bury you in a shallow grave.”



