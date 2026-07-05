Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Hawke Buys Home Just Steps From Her Mom

Maya Hawke is starting an exciting new chapter. Just months after marrying musician Christian Lee Hutson, the actress and singer has bought a new home. Best of all, the property is near her mom, Uma Thurman, in upstate New York. According to People, the new house is only a few blocks from her mother’s home. This gives Hawke the chance to settle back into the place where she grew up.

A Homecoming After a Busy Year

The move is especially meaningful because Hawke is also filming her latest project in the same area. As reported by People, “The God of the Woods” is shooting in the town where she spent much of her childhood.

Hawke couldn’t hide her excitement about finally putting down roots. “I just got myself a home a couple of blocks away from my mom,” she said. She added that she was “so excited” to finally have a place of her own.

The timing has worked out perfectly. Instead of choosing between work and home, Hawke gets to enjoy both at once.

She admitted there’s usually a difficult balance. When she’s home, she worries about finding her next job. When she’s working, she misses being home. This time, she said she gets “the best summer” of both worlds without feeling either pressure.

Why Living Near Uma Thurman Feels Right

The new home in upstate New York keeps Hawke close to her family, while also giving the young star a new base to start her married life.

Maya Hawke’s parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, were married from 1998 until 2005. They share two adult children, Maya and her younger brother, 24-year-old Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke.

Earlier this year, both Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke attended Maya’s surprise Valentine’s Day wedding in New York City. According to People, she wore a custom Prada wedding dress with a dramatic feathered winter coat. The groom chose a custom Prada tuxedo.

For Uma Thurman, having her daughter living just a short walk away marks another family milestone as Maya begins married life.

A New Mystery Series Is Taking Shape

The home purchase also comes while Hawke works on Netflix’s adaptation of “The God of the Woods.” She stars as Judy Luptack, the first female investigator in the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Luptack is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from a summer camp.

The drama is based on Liz Moore’s bestselling novel. Filming is underway across New York’s Hudson River Valley and the Adirondack Mountains.

Netflix says the series explores family secrets, class divisions and abuse of power as past tragedies begin to surface. There is currently no release date.

For Uma Thurman’s daughter, the project has become even more special because it’s bringing her career back to where her story first began. Between a new marriage, a new home and a dream job close to family, Maya Hawke appears to have found exactly the balance she was hoping for.

Watch Uma Thurman talk about being “in awe” of her “amazing” children following in her career footsteps.

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