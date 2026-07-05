Former Nickelodeon Star Talks Nearly Landing Edward Cullen Role in ‘Twilight’

The “Twilight” film series stars an ensemble cast with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner at the helm. The series was among the hottest films of the mid-2000s and plenty of stars wanted to land the leading roles.

The trio went on to star in all five films together. However, a former Nickelodeon star admitted he was in the running to star as Edward Cullen.

The ‘Twilight’ Saga Almost Looked Very Different

Play

In 2023, “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner appeared on Josh Peck’s podcast, “Good Guys.” The former child stars had plenty to discuss about their time in the spotlight. However, the “Drake & Josh” alum revealed they almost starred in the “Twilight” saga together.

During the interview, Josh Peck revealed he auditioned for “Twilight.” Back in 2006, Peck’s agent thought he would be perfect for the leading man, Edward Cullen. He wasn’t convinced, but auditioned anyway.

Josh Peck recalled that after a month of auditions, he learned that the casting department had narrowed it down to him and three other actors. Despite getting far in the process, he remained skeptical the entire time.

“I haven’t even had a tummy tuck yet,” the 39-year-old shared. “There’s no way. [Edward’s] gotta be so shirtless. It’s not going to happen. Spoiler alert: didn’t get it.”

Getty Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attend the UK premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” on November 16, 2011.

Josh Peck and Taylor Lautner laughed over the memory as Peck remembered seeing Robert Pattinson on screen as Edward Cullen for the first time.

“‘Here’s what we’re thinking: Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci?'” the former child star jokingly imitated the casting director.

Although the actors admitted it would have been a blast to work together, they ultimately agreed that Robert Pattinson was the better selection.

The Studio Tried to Recast Taylor Lautner’s Role

Getty Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner attend the UK premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” on November 16, 2011.

The “Twilight” series would have looked vastly different with Josh Peck as Edward. During the interview, Taylor Lautner admitted the films almost moved forward with a different Jacob, too.

Despite his popularity with audiences, studio execs didn’t feel that Taylor Lautner was a good fit for Jacob in the sequels. After Jacob gains werewolf powers, he bulks up substantially. The studios wanted to recast the role with an actor who better fit the physical requirements.

“I’ve read the books, so I know where my character goes,” Lautner explained during the interview. “So thankfully, long before the first movie came out, I started my transformation journey. But the studio was unaware of that.”

He remembered putting on 20-25 lbs of muscle and impressing the studio execs. They considered him, but also continued auditioning other actors who were 10 years older than Lautner. Ultimately, the young star had to start the audition process all over again, which he found incredibly frustrating. Kristen Stewart even stepped in and fought for Taylor Lautner.

“She was a big part of that,” the 34-year-old shared.

“Good Guys” podcast is available to stream on Spotify.