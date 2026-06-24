Hilary Duff & Josh Peck Talk Wildly Different Experiences as Teen Icons

In the ’90s and early 2000s, Josh Peck and Hilary Duff were among the biggest teen stars in Hollywood.

While Peck was best known for his roles on “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh,” Hilary Duff captivated audiences through her starring role on “Lizzie McGuire” and her subsequent music career. Though they both grew up in the spotlight, they admittedly had vastly different experiences.

Hilary Duff recently joined Josh Peck on his podcast to discuss their time as child stars and teen icons.

Josh Peck & Hilary Duff Dive Into Their Experiences With Childhood Fame

Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck hosts “The Good Guys” podcast with his friend, Ben. Recently, the hosts invited Disney Channel icon Hilary Duff on the show.

During the interview, Peck and Duff revealed they’re actually very close friends, despite their differences in the spotlight. While the “Drake & Josh” star struggled with pills, Duff thankfully admits she avoided that.

“@hilaryduff and I are different kinds of child stars,” Peck captioned an Instagram post teasing his interview with Hilary Duff.

“I would love an alcoholic beverage, sorry Josh,” the Disney star tells Peck in the clip.

“I don’t, but that’s okay,” he replies. “I would love it too if I could. But I have one or two, and then it leads me to my other favorite drink, Percocet.”

“That’s not good, Josh,” Duff laughs as she shakes her head in dismay.

“Have you not had a margarita and a Vicodin?” Peck jokes.

“Actually, never. I can say that. Never,” Duff insists.

“Wow, you’re not the child star I thought you were,” Peck replies as Duff laughs.

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Credits Her ‘Strong Foundation’ For Her Success

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In 2026, Hilary Duff released her first album in over a decade, “Luck… or Something.” Her new sound features more adult themes, which truly resonates with listeners. Even after all these years, she feels thankful for the public support.

“People love you, Hilary, can we talk about that?” Josh asks his friend in the episode. His co-host Ben admits that he was always a big fan of her shows on Disney Channel.

“People are very nice to me and I’m so lucky. I’ve had a really long career and people are still willing to cheer me on and want to say ‘hi’ to me and it’s very lovely,” Hilary Duff replies.

“And what do you attribute that to? One thing that I’m so impressed just in knowing you as a person now as well, is you navigated this thing pretty perfectly, this weird showbiz life,” Peck asks.

“I think that there’s so many factors and I think that I had a very strong foundation in my mom,” the 38-year-old shared. She added that she was contributing significantly to her family’s finances, but her parents still treated her age appropriately.

However, Hilary Duff wants to give herself credit too.

“I think a lot of that is within, you know?” the Disney star continued. “But a lot of it has to do with the people you surround yourself with.”

Hilary Duff is currently on tour. Information about her upcoming shows is available on her tour website.