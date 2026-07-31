Hilary Duff Confidently & Accurately Describes Herself as a ‘Baddie’ in Hot New Video

Former Disney star Hilary Duff is in the midst of a major comeback this year. The actress, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, and author is also increasing her online presence to coincide with the comeback.

Having made her name in the 90s in movies like “Casper Meets Wendy” and “The Soul Collector,” and in the early 2000s as the eponymous character in Disney’s “Lizzie McGuire,” she went on to become a huge pop star. In the 2000s, she prolifically released four studio albums; 2002’s “Santa Claus Lane,” 2003’s “Metamorphosis,” 2004’s “Hilary Duff,” and 2007’s “Dignity.”

However, in February of this year, Duff, 38, released “Luck… or Something,” which was her first album release since 2015’s “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”

The beautiful star also kicked off the year with her intimate “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” tour and is currently on her major global “Lucky Me” tour. That one is running from June until February 2027. It spans North America and various international stops.

She recently took to social media to post a video in which she confidently (and undoubtedly accurately) described herself as a “baddie.”

Who’s a Baddie? ‘Me, Honey,’ Says Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff’s latest video, shared with the 28.1 million followers on her Instagram account, is an eight-second long clip.

It shows Duff, dressed casually in a white vest, looking shocked, then putting her hand over her mouth. The camera then shifts to the side before abruptly returning to Duff, only to reveal that she’s glammed-up — it’s a popular current trend. In the glammed-up footage, she’s wearing a shiny, blue, asymmetric off-the-shoulder top with jeans, and she has her hair and makeup done. She looks absolutely gorgeous.

The text overlaid on the video says, “wait I just found out who that baddie was.”

Duff’s caption on the post responds to the overlaid text and reads, “Me, honey 🪄.”

The star’s fans and followers couldn’t agree with her more. They flocked to the comments section of the post to have their say on it.

Duff’s Fans Loved Her Video

Getty Hilary Duff.

The comments section of Hilary Duff’s post is awash with positive messages about it from her fans and followers.

Prominent businesswoman Ashley Bell commented, “The year of Hilary Duff!!”

One of Duff’s followers wrote, “Social media team is werkingggg this whole comeback 😍😍.”

Another follower said of Duff’s “baddie” proclamation, “We know that’s right!!! 🤏🤏🤏”

Somebody else proclaimed, “I cannot cope! ❤️🥰🔥”

One Instagram user — a makeup artist — told a little anecdote, writing, “Since this is what dreams are made of we need the tour in Brazil and me doing your makeup for those shows! you’re the reason i tried lipstick for the first time as a kid and started dreaming of becoming an artist 💙.”

“I’m living for Hilary doing all the trends,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, one account commented, “will forever be a baddie 🙂‍↕️.”

Duff Is Currently on Her Global Tour

Getty Hilary Duff.

Hilary Duff is currently on her world tour. Her next scheduled performance is at the Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, August 1.

The tour ends on Monday, February 15, 2027, at the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

In between those two dates, the tour takes Duff across the more locations in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia, and more locations in Mexico.

The ongoing tour is more or less sold out, with only a handful of shows having limited tickets available (in the likes of London, Auckland, Saskatoon, and the aforementioned Guadalajara).

We wish Duff well with the tour and with everything else she does — including the ongoing responsibility of being a bona fide baddie.

Hilary Duff’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.