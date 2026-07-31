SEE ‘Baywatch’ Beauty’s Gorgeous Twin Sister as They Highlight Their Close Bond

Alexandra Paul is beloved for her role in the ’90s series, in which she starred as Lieutenant Stephanie Holden. However, not all fans know that she also has a twin sister, Caroline Paul, who is a firefighter and with whom she shares an incredibly close bond.

The Close Bond Between Alexandra Paul & Her Twin Sister

Caroline highlighted her twin connection with Alexandra on Wednesday, July 29, to celebrate their 63rd birthdays. She posted a selection of photos on Instagram showing their striking similarities, and discussed the close bond they share in the caption. “On that fateful July 29 so many years ago, two 4-lb-something, six-weeks-early, slimy, bawling creatures were born two minutes apart,” she wrote. “We were put in incubators and named Baby A and Baby B until my parents’ shock at having twins wore off: ultrasounds were not in wide use, and our hearts beat in sync, fooling prenatal doctors. In honor of our unlikely birth, and our luck at surviving, and my luck at being placed here as an identical twin, here are a few random photos spanning our 63 years.”

She continued, “Had to start with the one that best personifies twin magic – I was a San Francisco Firefighter in real life just as @thealexandrapaul was playing one on TV on the most watched show in the world at the time- because #baywatch lifeguards are under the LA fire department! Happy birthday, Baby A. Being your twin is the best thing that ever could have happened to me. Thanks for always watching my back and always inspiring me to do better, and be better.”

Fans showed support for the Paul twins in the comment section. “Happy Birthday to two real life heroes for animals, people and the planet! We’re wishing you both an inspiring, fun, wondrous, love-filled year,” a comment reads.

“Happy birthday! That firefighter/baywatch photo is some kinda litmus test for the rest of us!,” another person wrote. Other reactions include, “Incredible. Happy Birthday to you both!!!,” and “Happy Happy Birthday Caroline and Alexandra.”

Alexandra Paul Shares Information About Her Twin Sister Caroline Paul

In an interview with Ability Magazine, Alexandra shared information about her sister, including that she is a firefighter and that she wrote a book from a female firefighter’s perspective. She revealed that they are close, and she is “a few minutes older” than Caroline. They are also strikingly similar, sometimes mistaken for each other, and Alexandra praised her sister, noting how her strong character has inspired her acting career.

“I use her as my role model for a lot of my stronger roles,” she said. “I based my Baywatch character upon her because I was not used to playing someone in charge who was strong. She has been a role model and an inspiration in terms of acting. We definitely have had those moments when I’ll feel sad and think something must be wrong with Caroline. I’ll call her, and sure enough.”

She went on to list several times when she had a twin intuition and had called her sister, knowing that something wasn’t right. “One time I had surgery on my abdomen, and she bled that day,” she revealed. “We are identical, but we have taken different paths. On the surface we may seem different, but we are a lot alike. She inspired my athleticism because, as kids, she was the athlete and I was the student. Without her as a twin, I don’t think I would have been an athlete.”