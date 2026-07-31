Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Affleck, 20, Is Her Spitting Image in New Photos

Jennifer Garner stepped out for a rare lunch with lookalike daughter Violet Affleck, 20, shortly after revealing the playful nickname her kids gave her. The “13 Going on 30” star, 54, and the 20-year-old Yale student were photographed heading to lunch on Thursday, July 30. The mother-daughter duo appeared relaxed as they smiled and walked beside each other.

Garner shares Violet, along with Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

A Rare Outing for Mother and Daughter

As per photos obtained by People on Thursday, July 30, Garner kept her look casual and chic in a red blouse paired with a denim skirt, sunglasses and black sandals, while Violet wore a printed maxi dress, sneakers and a bright blue purse.

Violet Affleck — the eldest of Garner and Affleck’s three children — has become increasingly vocal about public health.

In 2024, she told the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that she had developed a post-viral condition in 2019 but had since recovered, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

During the appearance, she urged officials to maintain mask protections and improve access to high-quality masks and COVID-19 testing.

Violet continued her advocacy at the United Nations in September 2025. She called for stronger protections against long COVID, improved indoor air quality and greater accountability from officials overseeing the response to the pandemic.

Outside her advocacy work, Violet is a student at Yale University. She began her freshman year in New Haven, Connecticut, in fall 2024, with Garner and Affleck both helping her move into college.

Jennifer Garner’s Sweet Nickname From Her Kids

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The outing comes just weeks after Garner opened up about the surprising nickname her children have given her. During a joint interview with her “The Five-Star Weekend” costar Chloë Sevigny for Elle, Garner revealed that her kids now affectionately refer to her as “The Crone.”

“My kids call me ‘The Crone,'” Garner said in an AMA video with Elle. “And it cracks me up.”

Garner explained that she sometimes overhears her children using the nickname while talking about her.

“I’ll hear them talking about me, and they’ll be like, ‘Where’s the crone?'” she continued. “I mean, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, the crone sits!'”

Although the term is traditionally used to describe an older woman, Garner has chosen to embrace the joke. She believes that affectionately teasing a parent can bring siblings closer, especially during their teenage years.

“I just think when kids make fun of parents together, and they’re bonded in it, or when kids make fun of you with love… ’cause I have teenagers,” she explained. “So if they had done that at your son’s age, I would’ve been like, ‘Excuse me?'”

Rather than taking offense, Garner now considers the nickname a sweet reflection of the playful relationship she shares with her children.

“Being called ‘The Crone’ is really one of my favorite things,” she said.

How Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Make Co-Parenting Work

Getty Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Garner recently said her children are now old enough that she no longer needs to bring them to film sets as she did when they were younger. That change has given her more freedom to choose projects filmed close to home in Los Angeles.

She credited Affleck with making that flexibility possible. “Their dad, ex-husband [Affleck], has become this incredible coparent,” Garner said. She added that he takes wonderful care of their children, allowing her to focus on work without uprooting the family for each new role.

Garner has previously spoken about how raising children across two households changed their responsibilities as parents. During an appearance on Bustle’s “One Nightstand” podcast earlier this year, she explained that both parents have learned to fill whatever role their children need at the time.

“I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom,” Garner said, describing the arrangement as a natural form of teamwork between the former spouses.