Jennifer Garner Honors Ex-Husband Ben Affleck With Sweet Father’s Day Tribute

Jennifer Garner is celebrating the father of her children, even years after their marriage ended. The “Alias” star marked Father’s Day with a warm tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck, sharing rare photos of him with their three kids alongside a heartfelt note about the dad he is.

‘To Love and Be Loved by a Great Dad Is a Gift’

In her heartwarming Instagram post, Garner honored two of the most important men in her life: her father and Affleck. She linked them with a memory from her own childhood and a wish for her kids.

“My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream. I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them,” she wrote.

“To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and share three children: daughters Violet, 20, and Seraphina, 17, and son Samuel, 14. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

How Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Found ‘Peace and Equanimity’ as Co-Parents

The tribute reflects how far the former couple has come. They have been spotted grabbing lunch together and recently presented a united front when they rushed Violet to urgent care in Los Angeles for what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Garner has been candid about the fact that the road was not always smooth. In January, speaking with Marie Claire, she opened up about the hardest part of the split.

“The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard,” she said. “Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

These days, she finds real peace in their dynamic. Reflecting on what surprises her about her life, Garner said, “That I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to.”

Getty Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck

Affleck has been just as generous about Garner. “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well,” he told GQ in March 2025.

A Mom Holding On to Every Moment

These days, Garner is cherishing how quickly childhood passes. She recently opened up about the heartfelt request she made of her kids this Mother’s Day: to curl up with her in the upstairs reading nook for one more read-through of their favorite childhood books.

“They’re like, ‘Mom.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, but I think I need that. You have to let me,'” she told Better Homes & Gardens.

Affleck has since moved on, marrying Jennifer Lopez in 2022 before the couple divorced in 2024.

Garner, meanwhile, has largely kept her relationship with businessman John Miller out of the public eye.