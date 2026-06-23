Jennifer Garner Steps Out With Handsome Son Samuel After Sweet Ben Affleck Tribute – PHOTOS

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel Affleck, is growing up fast. The 14-year-old nearly towers over his famous mom during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Garner, 54, was spotted with the teenager, grabbing drinks and running errands in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood.

For the day out, the “Elektra” star wore a baby blue crew neck sweater matched with light wash jeans and white sneakers.

Samuel, on the other hand, opted for a laid-back ensemble, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, baggy black pants, and beige slide sandals.

Jennifer Garner’s Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck

Garner’s latest outing with Samuel comes after she paid tribute to Affleck on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the “13 Going on 30” actress took to Instagram to honor the special men in her life, including her dad, William John Garner, and her ex-husband.

“My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream,” Garner captioned her post. “I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them. To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too.”

The post included a never-before-seen photo of Affleck with his kids when they were younger. There was also a picture of the actor dressed as Batman while carrying his son Samuel.

Garner and Affleck were married in 2005 and separated in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2018, but maintained a close relationship.

The friendly exes have been known to be still active in each other’s lives, especially in co-parenting their kids.

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Embrace Co-Parenting

Getty Jennifer Garner and her kids: Violet, Fin, and Samuel

In February, Garner spoke candidly about finding balance while raising children in two separate households.

“When your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom,” the actress told Bustle’s “One Nightstand” podcast. “You kind of can’t help it, right? Because you don’t have the benefit of both sides, the yin and yang being in the same house, so you have to have a bit of both in the way you parent.”

She continued, “There’s a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in that…you also just learn. It’s made me let go and not focus so much on the bringing up.”

Getty Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel Affleck.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments to gush over Garner’s heartfelt tribute to Affleck on Father’s Day.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful tribute. You’re a class act and wonderful role model.”

Another commented, “It’s wonderful to see the respect and appreciation you have for your ex-husband.”

Someone shared, “Jennifer, I know you’re a celebrity, and it’s hard to tell what’s real or not because I don’t know you, but I believe your heart is as pure as these gestures, and I love and admire you for it.”

Another chimed in, “When your dad’s Batman and your mom’s Elektra – lucky kids!”