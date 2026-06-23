Milly Alcock Posts Gorgeous ‘Supergirl’ Premiere Pics With Boyfriend Jo Powell

The premiere of Craig Gillespie’s DC superhero movie “Supergirl” took place in Brooklyn, New York, last night, Monday, June 22 — and, of course, its star Milly Alcock was in attendance.

Alcock made her debut as the character — also known as Kara Zor-El — in last year’s “Superman” film. She made an uncredited cameo at the movie’s climax, turning up drunk to collect her dog, Krypto, from the Fortress of Solitude, where David Corenswet’s Kal-El was recuperating after the movie’s dramatic events.

With her own film coming out this Friday, June 26, the stars were out in force at the premiere to see it ahead of its release.

26-year-old Australian actress and “House of the Dragon” star Alcock took to social media to post a series of photographs ahead of the event. The pictures include a couple with her boyfriend, Jo Powell.

Milly Alcock & Jo Powell Make a Wonderful Couple

Milly Alcock shared a carousel of four photographs from the premiere of “Supergirl” with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The first two pictures show Alcock with her boyfriend, Jo Powell, the head of a London-based food project called “Schoolnights.” The couple had made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London, England.

Alcock wore a black Balenciaga top, trousers, and opera gloves. Powell wore a loose-fitting suit and long tie.

In the third picture, Alcock is with “Supergirl” director Craig Gillespie. In the fourth, she is posing alone.

The actress captioned the post, “Supergirl premier ❤️!!!! SuperGirl lands in theatres on June 25th 🤯 Get your tickets now 💕.”

She also tagged several accounts, including the photographer and some of the people involved in creating her look for the event.

Alcock’s fans flocked to the post’s comment section to have their say.

Fans Call Alcock & Powell ‘So Adorable’

Getty Alcock and Powell making their red carpet debut at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

The comments section of Milly Alcock’s post about the “Supergirl” premiere is full of comments from her fans and followers — including some famous faces. Comments include people congratulating Alcock on her starring role the movie, supportive statements about her career, and people saying what a lovely couple her and Jo Powell make.

One of Alcock’s followers wrote, “This couple so adorable 😍.”

Julianne Moore, Alcock’s “Sirens” co-star, commented, “🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

Alcock’s “House of the Dragon” co-star, Fabien Frankel, said, “Let’s goooooo.”

Another follower wrote, “Gorgeous- both of you xxxx look after each other 😘❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else noted, “We all know ur gonna be one helluva star MILLY 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Another Instagram user said, “The only actress who can pull playing supergirl and not damaging her career, because she is the most beautiful in the whole world. ❤️”

Finally, one person humorously wrote, “Bold of you to assume i don’t already have my tickets diva.”

We’d like to wish Milly Alcock all the luck in the world with “Supergirl.” It looks fantastic and hopefully it performs well both critically and commercially.

We also wish her well with her blossoming relationship with Jo Powell. They really do make a fantastic couple.