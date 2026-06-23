Amy Adams Saved Stabbing Victim’s Life in Incredible Act of Heroism

In Amy Adams’ stellar Hollywood career, she’s played many iconic heroines, from Lois Lane to Amelia Earhart to Giselle in “Enchanted.” But it turns out Adams, 51, is a real-life hero herself.

While promoting her new starring role in AppleTV’s “Cape Fear,” Adams appeared on the “Smartless” podcast on June 22, 2026, and shared a jaw-dropping story about how she and her dad saved the life of a man who’d been stabbed in the neck. Hosts (and fellow actors) Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett were floored by her account of what happened.

Amy Adams Says She Gets Very ‘Focused’ in Crisis Situations

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On the podcast, Adams told Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett that one of her talents is staying cool in life-and-death situations, explaining, “I get very focused. Like, everything becomes very focused in an emergency. I’ve come across a couple of scenes where we’ve been sort of the first people on the scene.”

When they asked the six-time Oscar nominee if she cared to share more, Adams launched into a wild story about walking out of a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, with her husband, daughter, and her dad — whom she said is also very focused under fire — to find a group of people screaming that a guy nearby was “dying.”

“My husband’s like, ‘That’s blood,'” she said, and recalled telling him to stand back with their daughter while she and her dad checked out the situation. “We ran over, and he’d been stabbed in the neck. So he was bleeding, and his friends were freaking out.”

Fortunately, she said, they had towels on hand because they were heading to the beach, noting, “My dad has been on lots of (emergency) scenes. I guess he attracts them, as well.”

As they used the towels to apply pressure to the wound, Adams recalled, “I’m sitting there somehow going, ‘You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in.’ I literally was just so focused. I was like, ‘The more you struggle, the faster you’re going to bleed. Just lay down. Let’s elevate this.'”

The man survived and, incredibly, Adams said she “ran into him a year later.” She explained, “A guy walks up to me in the restaurant. He’s like, ‘I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s so funny you heard that story.'”

Suddenly, Adams said, she recognized him, recalling, “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s you!’ And it was him. And he was, like, all teary, and he had his son with him. Yeah. It was so crazy.”

Amy Adams Reveals She Still Wishes She’d Become a Doctor

Getty Amy Adams with her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, and husband Darren Le Gallo at the world premiere of AppleTV’s “Cape Fear” on June 2, 2026

Adams’ story of heroism came after she revealed on “Smartless” that growing up, her dream career was actually not acting, but being a doctor. She said her struggles with math kept her from pursuing medicine, though.

“I still wish I could have been a doctor,” Adams told Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett. “I wanted to work in emergency medicine. I’m really good in a crisis.”

Assuring them she’d be fine with blood and gore, Adams said, “I have this fantasy that when I retire from acting, I’m going to be one of the seniors that volunteers down at Cedars (Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles).”

After joking with Adams that she and her dad should have sung to the man they saved to keep him calm, Arnett said, “Wow, you really would have been great in an emergency room,” and she quipped, “I’m not that smart.”

Interestingly, Adams’ breakout role was playing naïve hospital nurse Brenda Strong in Steven Spielberg’s 2002 hit “Catch Me If You Can.” Soon after, she also starred in the CBS series “Dr. Vegas” from 2004 to 2005, playing an ER doctor working at a Las Vegas casino.