Keanu Reeves Could Headline New Live-Action LEGO Movie

Keanu Reeves may be about to add another major franchise to his already impressive resume. The beloved actor is reportedly in talks to star in a new live-action LEGO movie, a project that would reunite him with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley and mark his latest connection to the toy-inspired universe after winning over fans as Duke Caboom.

New Live-Action LEGO Movie

According to Deadline, a new Universal Pictures movie based on the colorful construction toys is in the works. It just so happens that Reeves, 61, is in talks for a lead role in the movie.

The project will be produced by The Lego Group and will be led by director Josh Cooley. It’s being described as a hybrid combining live-action and computer-generated filmmaking.

No other details, including Reeves’ role or the screenwriter, have been released yet.

Reeves Reunion With Cooley

If Reeves joins the LEGO live-action movie, it would be a reunion for Reeves and director Cooley, 47. He directed 2019’s “Toy Story 4.”

The Disney-Pixar sequel introduced audiences to Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman toy voiced by Reeves. The character was over-the-top, which made fans quickly fall in love. Caboom had a larger-than-life personality, did dramatic motorcycle jumps, and had comedic self-confidence.

His performance was praised by both critics and audiences. All of that helped Duke Caboom stand out in a franchise with so many beloved characters.

Rights to LEGO

Universal has the rights to Lego. They chose directors Patty Jenkins, Jake Kasdan, and Joe Cornish in 2024 to bring live-action LEGO movies to the big screen.

Universal landed the rights to the toys in 2020. Since then, none of the projects they have tried to launch have come to fruition.

According to Deadline, if Universal doesn’t have a project close to pre-production within the next six months, its LEGO rights could lapse and return to the market.

Those rights were previously held by Warner Bros. While they held the rights, they released the animated hit “The Lego Movie” in 2014, followed by “The Lego Batman Movie” in 2017, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” in 2017, and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” in 2019.

Reeves Remains One of Hollywood’s Busiest Stars

While the LEGO movie is still in the negotiation stage for Reeves, he already has a pretty packed slate of upcoming movies. The actor recently appeared in Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune” and Jonah Hill’s “Outcome.” This shows Reeves continues to balance blockbuster projects with smaller, character-driven roles.

In addition to those roles, he is currently shooting the sci-fi thriller “Shiver,” which is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2027. He will also reprise his fan-favorite role as Shadow in “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” which is set to hit theaters in March 2027.

We will also see a big reunion on the big screen, as Keanu will join forces again with his longtime friend and former “Speed” co-star Sandra Bullock for a new romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

Reeves definitely has multiple high-profile projects already in the works. If he adds the live-action LEGO movie, it would further cement him as one of the industry’s most in-demand stars.