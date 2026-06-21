Sandra Bullock Honors Late Father With Emotional Father’s Day Tribute

Sandra Bullock is remembering her late father with a heartfelt tribute this Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 21, the Oscar-winning actress shared a series of personal photos on Instagram honoring her father, John W. Bullock, who died in 2018 at the age of 93.

Bullock’s Sweet Post

Alongside the touching photo carousel, Bullock reflected on the many roles her father played throughout her life.

“He loved me through my goth period…

Loved on the loves of my life…

And loved our country at 18…

Happy Heavenly Father’s Day, Dad. ❤️”

The first image showed a smiling Bullock embracing her father in a warm hug.

The second slide featured two photos of John spending time with Bullock’s children, Louis and Laila, when they were younger.

The final image offered a glimpse into his early years, showing him during his military service.

Fans Filled the Comments With Support

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages of support and admiration for both Bullock and her late father.

“I hope that you are able to reflect on all the memories and joy your Dad brought to you and all those he loved!” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “Sandra Bullock (and her dad) are legends.”

“Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to your Dad,” a fan added.

Others thanked him for his military service, with one person writing, “Thank you for your service Sir you raised an amazing daughter.”

“The greatest gift a father can leave behind is love that never fades,” another user shared.

Bullock Has Opened Up About Losing Her Father

Bullock has spoken candidly in the past about the profound impact losing her father had on her life.

During a 2018 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the actress reflected on the difficult period surrounding her father’s death and the unexpected challenges her family faced at the same time, according to PEOPLE.

“Life, I realized, happens whether you schedule it or not,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “That just blew my mind this year.”

Bullock explained that while her father’s health was declining, her family received another devastating blow when one of their dogs suffered a stroke.

“My dad died, and then while my dad was failing, we get a call from the nanny … that our dog Ruby, the two-legger, had a stroke,” Bullock recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What, what?’ I was like, ‘Just put her on life support. Do something.’ And they go, ‘We can’t. She’s suffering.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, there’s a reason for this.’ Dad’s settled. We fly home.”

Just days later, she learned another family pet was terminally ill.

“Days later, ‘Your dad’s not doing well,’ ” she continued. “The nanny comes into the room. She’s got a look on her face. I’m like, ‘What did the kids [Louis and Laila] do?’ She’s like, ‘I need to speak to you in the bedroom.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And she goes, ‘Your other dog has a heart tumor, and she’s going to die in three days.’ ”

Though she initially believed she was coping well, the grief eventually caught up with her.

“And then a week later I’m in the bathtub crying and the kids are like, ‘Is Mommy okay?’ Everyone is like, ‘Just leave Mommy in the bathtub. She’s going to be fine,’ ” Bullock said.

“So, you know what, it’s life,” she concluded. “But, you know, when you lose your little rides-or-die, it makes things different.”

More than six years after her father’s passing, Bullock’s latest tribute shows that his love and influence continue to shape her life — and the memories they shared remain close to her heart.