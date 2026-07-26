Sandra Bullock’s Sister Gesine Shares Rare Childhood Photo on Her 62nd Birthday

Sandra Bullock is feeling all the love as the Oscar-winning star is ringing in her 62nd birthday today, July 26, and the sweetest tribute came from her beloved sister. Sandra’s younger sister, pastry chef and TV personality Gesine Bullock-Prado, 56, marked the occasion the way only a little sister can, with a vintage photograph that stopped fans in their tracks.

Sister Gesine Shares a Rare Childhood Photo to Honor Sandra’s 62nd Birthday

The sepia-toned oval portrait shows a young Sandra, all dark hair and gap-toothed smile, holding a chubby baby Gesine in her arms. “Happy birthday to the best Schwester. Love you more, @sandrabullock,”

Getty Sandra Bullock turns 62 today

Gesine wrote in her caption, using the German word for sister — a subtle yet striking nod to the siblings’ multicultural upbringing between the U.S. and West Germany.

Fans Flood Gesine’s Post With Heartfelt Wishes For Sandra Bullock

Getty Actress Sandra Bullock and sister Gesine Bullock-Prado

The post, which was liked by The Pioneer Woman and more than 2,237 others within hours of going up, immediately drew an outpouring of warmth from fans.

“That’s so sweet! Happy birthday @sandrabullock, you deserve nothing but the best, always. You’re an inspiration to us fans; may your day be special,” one person wrote.

Getty Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Lost City’ at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Another added, “She looks exactly the same. But the teeth. Happy Bday @sandrabullock! You’re loved all around the world!”

A third simply wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most genuine, kindest humans I have ever had the privilege of encountering. May your next ride around the sun bring you as much love as you pour into others.”

The Bond Between Sandra and Gesine

The sisters grew up the daughters of a German opera singer mother and American voice coach father, spending their formative years between the U.S. and Europe. The six-year age gap between them meant they weren’t always close as children.

“Our age difference made it impossible to be chummy when we were younger,” Gesine told The Guardian in March 2011.

“No girl in her tender years, navigating through the trials of puberty, wants her annoying geek of a little sister hanging about.” It wasn’t until Gesine started high school, and later moved to Los Angeles for law school, that the two grew genuinely close.

From Fortis Films to Family First

That closeness eventually turned professional. In 1995, the sisters co-founded Fortis Films, Sandra’s production company, with Gesine serving as president and attorney.

Their collaboration produced Miss Congeniality, Practical Magic, and “The George Lopez Show,” among others.

Though their day-to-day lives have since taken different paths — Gesine with her bakery, books, and TV work, Sandra with her acting and motherhood- the bond has only deepened.

“When we’re finally together, we just want to spend time together,” Gesine told Texas Monthly in 2012. “We’re not going to work together. We’re just going to play together.”

What’s Ahead for Sandra Bullock at 62

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After stepping back from the spotlight to raise her two adopted children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, and to grieve the 2023 loss of her longtime partner Bryan Randall to ALS, Bullock is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms.

Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the beloved 1998 film, is in post-production and set to open this September, with Bullock reuniting alongside Nicole Kidman.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 14: Sandra Bullock (L) and Nicole Kidman promote the upcoming film “Practical Magic 2” at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She also joined Instagram earlier this year, arriving to millions of new followers and proving, once again, that the world never really stopped paying attention.

Happy birthday, Sandy — we love you!