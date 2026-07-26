Lindsay Hubbard Is Thriving as She Navigates Dating on Her Own Terms

Lindsay Hubbard has given fans an inside look at her dating life for more than 10 years on ”Summer House.” Not only did she endure an on-camera breakup with Carl Radke, she also detailed an off-camera split from Turner Kufe, the father of her daughter, Gemma.

After taking a break from dating to focus on her role as a mom and businesswoman, Hubbard is dating on her own terms. In a July 2026 interview with Marie Claire, the Bravo TV personality revealed that she will now always choose her career over a man—a lesson she learned the hard way after dating Kufe, who was a very private person and never appeared with her on the reality show.

Lindsay Hubbard Explained Why She Will Always Put Her Career First

Bravo Lindsay Hubbard/Bravo

When Hubbard was pregnant with Gemma, she filmed “Summer House” scenes without Kufe by her side. She repeatedly explained that he was a private person with an important career. The couple split up when Gemma was just a few months old and they continue to amicably co-parent.

In the new interview, Hubbard admitted that her ex didn’t realize the extent of her reality TV fame, which has since expanded into a spin-off, “In the City.”

“He’s a very private person. I’m a very public person,” she said. “I don’t think he fully understood the level of public that I am. It came down to, like, decisions were gonna have to be made, right? I will never put myself in that position again. So, as I’m now dating, I’m very clear that I will always choose my career over the guy, because I don’t want to have to choose. Either you get on board with my lifestyle, because I can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.”

The influencer and former PR agent also reiterated that she would never sacrifice her livelihood for a man.

“If you come for my money … If you threaten the things that I’ve worked hard for, that’s the worst thing that you can ever do to me,” she said.

Hubbard has said that Kufe has been great in accommodating her work schedule when it comes to care for Gemma. Speaking on Daryn Carp’s “After the Edit” podcast, she said, “He is so active and involved, and he works around like, obviously, I have a crazy schedule. It’s not as simple as 9 to5 Monday through Friday. So, he’s like very accommodating with like my crazy schedule and having to like work weird, odd hours.”

Lindsay Hubbard Admitted She Needed a Break From Dating

Bravo Lindsay Hubbard/Bravo

Hubbard, 39, has explained that dating wasn’t a priority for her after her split from Kufe.

“To be honest with you (and myself), I needed that break after my last two relationships,” she shared in an essay for The Cut. “I needed to get my mojo back.”

She also admitted that having a baby made her feel less pressure to find a mate, because her biological clock was off the table. “Having Gemma took a lot of the stress out of dating, because my dream of becoming a mother already came true,” she shared.

The “Summer House” OG revealed that she has been dating more over the past few months and has gone out with guys with “a variety of personalities, careers, and varying levels of ambition.”

“I’m not looking for a sugar daddy,” Hubbard added. “But I also don’t want to be some guy’s sugar mama. It’s a balance. If I choose you as a man in my life, it’s not because I need you, it’s because I want you there.”