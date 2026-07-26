Celebrity Couples Who Have Decided Against Having Children

Having children is not part of every couple’s love story.

Many couples have spoken candidly about choosing not to become parents, while others tried to conceive before accepting that it was not meant to happen. Some said the decision allowed them to prioritize their marriages and careers. Others simply never felt a strong desire to raise children.

Here are famous couples who have opened up about not having kids.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen married in 2011 after dating for six years.

According to People, Seth said not having children contributed to his professional success. He explained that neither he nor Lauren felt compelled to follow the traditional expectation of getting married and starting a family. “The older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice,” Seth said.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton was married to Carl Dean from 1966 until his death in 2025.

In her memoir, Dolly revealed that she and Carl never strongly wanted children. She also admitted that she sometimes felt guilty telling people about their decision.

She appeared on Today and has said the freedom allowed her to build her music career and become closely involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews. “I think it probably was his plan for me not to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine,” she said in 2017.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally met while performing in a play in 2000 and married three years later.

Megan said to GQ that she never had a “burning desire” to become a mother until she considered raising children with Nick. The couple tried to conceive for approximately one year but were unsuccessful. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together since 1986 but never married or welcomed children.

According to Oprah Daily, she said hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show” helped her understand the seriousness of parenthood. She also knew she would have struggled to balance motherhood with the demands of her career.

The television host said she has never regretted the decision. She considers the students at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa an expression of her maternal side.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Play

John Cena met engineer Shay Shariatzadeh at a restaurant in Vancouver before they married in 2020.

John told Drew Barrymore that becoming a parent requires more than simply being good with children. He believes a person should have a genuine passion for the responsibility. The actor also acknowledged the work required to balance his career, personal well-being and marriage.

Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken

Christopher Walken met casting director Georgianne Walken in 1963 while they were dancers in a production of “West Side Story.” They married in 1969. According to Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Christopher has said he would not have built the same acting career if he had become a father.