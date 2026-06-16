Seth Rogen Shares the Secret Behind His Nearly 15-Year Marriage

Seth Rogen is opening up about what has helped his marriage to wife Lauren Miller Rogen stand the test of time.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor reflected on his more than 20-year relationship with Lauren and revealed the qualities he believes have helped keep their marriage strong since they tied the knot in 2011.

While promoting his upcoming film “The Invite,” Rogen, 44, spoke candidly about love, partnership and what defines a healthy relationship. According to the actor, the answer is surprisingly simple.

“A couple who is nice to each other, who loves each other and who goes out of their way to excuse the other person rather than to find things that they hate about the other person,” Rogen said.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at at the premiere of “Pineapple Express” on July 31, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

The actor explained that kindness, understanding and mutual support have played a major role in his relationship with Lauren, whom he met through mutual friends in the mid-2000s. Over the years, the pair have built both a personal and professional partnership, collaborating on projects, charitable initiatives and creative ventures together.

Rogen also praised Lauren for embracing his personality rather than trying to change it. While joking that she occasionally tells him when he’s being “too much Seth,” he said she generally encourages his creativity, humor and ideas. According to Rogen, that support has been one of the keys to their lasting connection.

A Relationship Built on Friendship and Support

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen at the premiere for “Taking Care” on April 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Beyond kindness, Rogen said a successful marriage requires both emotional and physical connection.

Per the interview, the “Neighbors” star said relationships need “caring and tenderness,” adding that intimacy and mutual attraction remain important components of a long-term partnership.

“You have to want to love your partner, and you have to want them to love you back,” Rogen said, according to the outlet.

The conversation emerged while discussing “The Invite,” a new comedy-drama that explores marriage, intimacy and the complexities of modern relationships. Rogen stars in the film alongside Olivia Wilde, who also directed the project, as well as Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

Rogen said working on the movie sparked revealing conversations among the cast and writers about what makes relationships succeed or fail.

More Than Two Decades Together

Rogen and Lauren’s relationship began long before either became one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair met at a birthday party and quickly hit it off. They moved in together in 2005 before getting engaged in 2010 and marrying the following year in Sonoma County, California.

Since then, they have continued supporting each other’s careers while also co-founding Hilarity for Charity, an organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s awareness and caregiver support after Lauren’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Most recently, the couple worked together as producers on the animated film “Tangles,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

More than two decades after first meeting, Rogen said the foundation of their relationship remains unchanged: kindness, encouragement, intimacy and genuinely enjoying life together.

“You have to want to love your partner, and you have to want them to love you back.”