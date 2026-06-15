Love Island USA Producer James Barker’s Partner Speaks Out After Sudden Passing

The sudden death of “Love Island USA” executive producer James Barker has left loved ones, colleagues and fans mourning a beloved figure behind one of reality television’s biggest hits.

Days after Barker died at age 40 while filming season 8 of “Love Island USA” in Fiji, his longtime partner, Adam Roth, is opening up about the devastating loss.

In a statement shared with People, Roth remembered Barker as “the absolute light and love of my life” and reflected on the relationship they built together over the past four and a half years.

Barker died following an unexpected medical emergency while working on the current season of the Peacock dating series. No additional details about the medical emergency or an official cause of death have been publicly released.

Adam Roth Reflects on Their Life Together

Roth revealed that he and Barker first met at a Billie Eilish concert and quickly bonded over their shared love of live music.

“James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on ‘Love Island,'” Roth told People.

The couple lived together in Brooklyn and had recently reached a major milestone together. Earlier this year, they celebrated purchasing their home after living there for nearly two years.

Looking back on their relationship, Roth said their time together was “cut way too short,” but added that they made the most of every moment they shared.

“I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team,” Roth said. “His loss is unimaginable.”

Roth concluded his tribute by expressing gratitude for the years they spent together.

“While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together,” he said.

Barker Helped Shape “Love Island USA”

Barker had become a key creative force behind “Love Island USA” after joining the franchise in 2020. Per People, he initially worked as a story producer before being promoted to executive producer, a role he held for the show’s last three seasons.

His responsibilities extended beyond storytelling. Barker also helped oversee production, post-production and the show’s soundtrack, contributing to the franchise’s continued success.

Before joining “Love Island USA,” Barker built a career in unscripted television. He worked on series including “Pawn Stars,” “Forged in Fire,” “Counting Cars” and “Queer Eye.” He also served on the production team for “Love Island Games.”

The loss has been felt throughout the television industry. In a joint statement shared by ITV America and Peacock, the companies described Barker’s death as an “unimaginable loss.”

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ‘Love Island USA’ production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the statement read. The companies also praised Barker’s kindness, talent and dedication while extending condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Just days before his death, Barker celebrated the launch of the new season on Instagram. According to TMZ, he shared a message praising the team behind the show and reflected on the emotional connection viewers develop with the Islanders each season.

Barker will be honored during the June 16 episode of “Love Island USA.”

“His loss is unimaginable.”