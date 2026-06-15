‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer Suddenly Passes Away, Shaking Season 8 Production

“Love Island USA” executive producer James Barker has died while the hit reality dating series was filming its eighth season in Fiji.

Barker was 40 years old. ITV America and Peacock confirmed on June 15 that he suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” the previous week. The longtime producer had been part of the franchise since 2020 and played a key role in shaping the show’s success.

The companies announced plans to honor Barker during the June 16 episode of “Love Island USA.”

‘Love Island USA’ Pays Tribute to Executive Producer James Barker

In a joint statement to People, ITV America and Peacock reflected on Barker’s impact on the series and the people who worked alongside him.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the statement read.

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

The statement continued: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Barker died while production was underway in Fiji, where the current season is being filmed.

James Barker Helped Shape the Success of ‘Love Island USA’

Barker joined “Love Island USA” in 2020 as a story producer before being promoted to executive producer. He served as an executive producer for the show’s last three seasons and contributed to both production and post-production efforts.

He also oversaw the series’ music and soundtrack and worked on the spinoff “Love Island Games.”

Before joining the dating franchise, Barker built an extensive career in unscripted television.

He began working at Leftfield Pictures in 2011 and earned credits on popular reality series including “Pawn Stars,” “Counting Cars,” and “Forged in Fire.”

Later, he worked on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” through ITV America and also held production roles with Scout Productions, Sharp Entertainment, and Kinetic Content.

Season 8 Continues as Peacock Honors Producer’s Legacy

“Love Island USA” premiered in 2019 and has become one of Peacock’s most popular reality franchises.

The current season debuted on June 2 and is hosted by Ariana Madix. The series follows a group of singles living together in a villa while searching for romance and competing for a cash prize.

Barker remained involved with the franchise through its rapid growth and rising popularity over the past several years.

His colleagues described him as a valued member of the production team whose work helped shape the show’s identity both on screen and behind the scenes.

Peacock and ITV America are expected to honor Barker’s contributions during Tuesday night’s episode of “Love Island USA.”