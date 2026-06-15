Beloved New York City News Anchor Admits He Has Alzheimer’s

After nearly 30 years as a trusted presence on New York City television, beloved news anchor Bill Ritter has shared that he is living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bill Ritter, 76, a reporter for ABC’s Eyewitness News, announced on air that he had the disease on Friday, June 12. He revealed in an interview with Good Morning America details of his diagnosis and what his future holds.



Bill Ritter Began Experiencing Memory Issues in 2024

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Two years ago, Bill Ritter told GMA that he began noticing he was having difficulty recalling people’s names and places. He blamed his demanding work schedule at the time, which included anchoring the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts for New York’s Eyewitness News.

He said he ” Didn’t know why this was happening.” Ritter added that his wife, Kathleen, also noticed the same issues, but no one outside of their marriage was privy to this information.

Ritter initially stepped back from his duties as an actor of the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts. He focused only on the 6 p.m. broadcast.

“I was sleeping for the first time at night; for the first time in 25 years,” Ritter explained. “Finally getting a decent night sleep and it wasn’t getting better.”

It was then that he and his wife decided to seek medical help. “We said, ‘I gotta get tested,’ ” he shared. “And that really was an important thing. A lot of people say, ‘I’m fine, don’t worry about it, I’m going to be fine.’ No. You gotta go do this.”

He added, “I quickly moved into husband/dad place. Because Alzheimer’s really affects the family most. As a dad and a husband, I said, ‘I gotta deal with this. This is my family. And that’s what I’m really worried about.’ “

“They’re the real tough ones in this,” Ritter concluded. “My kids say, ‘Dad, you’re so brave in all this.’ And I’m not the one who is brave. It’s my kids and my wife who are the brave ones. That’s really the real case here.”

Bill Ritter Shared The Heartbreaking News of Alzheimer’s Diagnosis During His Final On-Air Appearance

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Variety shared details of Bill Ritter’s heartbreaking, final, on-air appearance after delivering the news to the people of New York City as a trusted source for almost 30 years.

He said, “Last year I turned 75 years old, and I thought it was time to cut back a bit. After so many years, I stopped anchoring the 11 o’clock news, and then later, the 5 o’clock news. My goal was to spend more time with my family. A year ago, I became a grandfather thanks to my oldest daughter, and later this summer, I’ll have a second grandchild thanks to my son. In a year, my youngest daughter will graduate high school, but spending more time with my family has now become even more important, because my life has taken a turn.”

“After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s,” Ritter said during a taped segment which aired on Friday, June 12. “It’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s, and they say the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. For now. But there is no guarantee, because there’s no cure yet for Alzheimer’s. So, unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight will be the last newscast I anchor.”

Ritter concluded, “I’m also going to remain a journalist here at Eyewitness News, and so, you will still see me on air and online. One reason? Because this station wants to dig deeper into the rising tide of Alzheimer’s and other similar diseases, including how it’s affecting patients and their families, how the price of treatment and the price of caring for patients is simply unaffordable, and how this country might begin to change that.”

“I am going to so miss reporting the news to you. With the truth, and with facts, no matter where they fall. It has been my honor to do that. For now, I wish you health and peace, and let’s take care of each other.”