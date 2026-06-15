‘Mean Girls’ Stars Amanda Seyfried & Lindsay Lohan Describe Building Their Friendship on ‘Genuine Trust & Respect’

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried shared the screen in the iconic 2004 comedy, “Mean Girls.” Though the women were just teenagers when they met, they established a genuine connection and built a friendship to last a lifetime.

Now, Amanda Seyfried is speaking out about the way the press treated her friend in the early 2000s.

Amanda Seyfried Defends Lindsay Lohan Against the Rough Portrayal She Received in the Media

Former child star Lindsay Lohan faced heavy scrutiny in the early 2000s. After outgrowing her “Parent Trap” fame and transitioning into more adult roles, the press frequently painted her in a negative light. Lohan’s “Mean Girls” co-star Amanda Seyfried despised the situation.

Decades after the original “Mean Girls” release, the women stayed close. In a recent interview, Amanda Seyfried spoke out about the way the press treated Lindsay Lohan.

“The outsized bashing is ugly,” the 40-year-old told GQ Magazine. “It’s like, a fear of mine. I would not want to be spotlit for being infamous in any way.”

Although Seyfried still thoroughly enjoys acting, she found solace away from tabloids and paparazzi on a New York farm, far away from the prying eyes of Hollywood. But even after all these years, the actress still feels emotionally connected to her former “Mean Girls” co-star.

“We’re almost the same age,” Seyfried said about Lindsay Lohan. “I also wasn’t working at that level. The spotlight was on her, no matter what she did.”

“We’ve stayed close because there’s genuine trust and respect between us,” Lindsay Lohan told the outlet about Amanda Seyfried. “What started as shared experience has grown into a meaningful friendship over time. Now we talk more about life, motherhood and our families. She’s always someone I can rely on. That consistency is rare and something I really cherish.”

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ Star Wanted to Escape the Non-Stop Scrutiny in Hollywood

Though Amanda Seyfried never suffered the public downfall that Lindsay Lohan did, she acknowledges she also had a party girl lifestyle in the early 2000s. She even recalled a wild house party with a few of her “Mean Girls” co-stars.

“I mean, did I go clubbing? Yeah,” she told GQ Magazine. “Did I find myself at Val Kilmer’s house one night at 1 A.M. with Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett? Did I find myself there with them in the pool? I was 18 and I had just moved to L.A. and we had gone to a screening of ‘Reefer Madness.’ I was at Val Kilmer’s house – I don’t even remember meeting him, but I was at his house.”

Seyfried went on to detail her wild 20s, noting they “were ridiculous.”

“I found myself at many places,” the actress remembered, adding that she was offered illegal substances at a party but ultimately turned them down.

“I didn’t because I was scared,” Seyfried continued. “And so there was a limit to how much partying I was going to do, because I only wanted to be so drunk that I could [still] get myself home.”

Shortly after starring in “Les Misérables,” she purchased her home in the Hudson Valley. She created a beautiful farmland, where she now lives with her husband, their two children, and many animals.

“I always wanted a bucolic life. I always wanted to have a farm,” Amanda Seyfried confessed to GQ, noting that she was always looking for a way to escape Hollywood.