Ariana Madix Mourns Beloved ‘Love Island USA’ Producer in Emotional Message

Ariana Madix is remembering a colleague who made a lasting impact behind the scenes of “Love Island USA.”

Hours after Peacock aired the Season 8 finale on Sunday, July 12, the host shared a heartfelt tribute to late executive producer James Barker, who died unexpectedly earlier this summer. Madix reflected on Barker’s kindness, generosity and the light he brought to everyone around him while encouraging fans to help continue his legacy.

The emotional message came just weeks after “Love Island USA” paid tribute to Barker during the June 16 episode, underscoring how deeply he was loved by the cast and production team.

Ariana Madix Shares Emotional Tribute to James Barker

Photo courtesy of @arianamadix / Instagram

Madix took to her Instagram Stories after the Season 8 finale to honor Barker, writing:

“As many of you know, we unexpectedly lost a dear friend this summer.”

She continued by remembering the longtime producer as someone who left an unforgettable impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

“James Barker is the kindest person you could ever meet, with the kind of soul that truly radiates from within. We will miss him always.”

Madix also directed followers to a GoFundMe campaign established in Barker’s honor, explaining that the fundraiser will help cover expenses while celebrating his life and supporting those closest to him.

She closed her tribute with one final message alongside a photo of the two smiling together.

“Thank you to James for touching all of our lives with your amazing light. We miss you.”

James Barker Helped Shape ‘Love Island USA’

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According to Peacock, Barker joined ITV America in 2020 before becoming a full-time executive producer on “Love Island USA.” He passed away in Fiji in June following what was described as an unexpected medical emergency while production on Season 8 was underway.

The series previously honored Barker at the conclusion of the June 16 episode with an on-screen tribute that read, “For James. We love you.”

In the weeks since his passing, tributes have continued from those who knew him best. Barker’s partner, Adam Roth, shared an emotional remembrance, calling him “the absolute light and love of my life” and reflecting on the joy Barker brought to everyone around him. Roth also revealed that the couple met at a Billie Eilish concert and had been together for more than four years.

Sunday’s finale marked the end of another successful season for “Love Island USA,” with Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff crowned the winning couple. But for many viewers, Madix’s tribute served as a poignant reminder of the person behind the scenes whose work helped make the season possible.

While Barker spent much of his career out of the spotlight, the outpouring of love from colleagues, friends and fans has painted a clear picture of someone whose impact extended far beyond television. Madix’s message echoed that sentiment, ensuring that as one season came to a close, the producer who helped bring it to life would not be forgotten.