HGTV Star Amazes Fans in Thong Swimsuit at 53

Life’s a beach these days for longtime HGTV star Page Turner. On July 13, 2026, the interior designer and house-flipping expert, now starring in her second season of “Love It or List It,” posted a video of herself frolicking on the beach in a colorful thong swimsuit as she celebrated feeling healthy and happy at 53.

Fans went wild over the confident post as Turner playfully wrote in her caption, “OOOOOWEEEEE!! I love being 53 (it’s not my bday – I’m an April ♉️🤣🤣) and … Free to just be. Sun-kissed. Soul-fed. Loved-well. And unapologetically & joyfully … Me!!”

Page Turner Says She’s Focused on Cultivating Peace in Her Life

Turner’s video featured her smiling widely as she shifted from one position to the next while sitting in the sand next to the ocean as Rihanna’s “Diamonds” played in the background. Her Instagram post tagged Nassau, Bahamas as her location, where she and Hill spent July 4th.

“I’ve learned to celebrate my spirit & my presence and that paradise isn’t a place,” she wrote in her caption. “My paradise is peace and plenty, and peace & plenty is my real flex! Wherever you are today, make sure it’s somewhere your soul can rest, your laughter comes easy, and your life reflects what you prayed for”

HGTV HGTV’s David Visentin and Page Turner

Turner, who took over for longtime “Love It or List It” host Hilary Farr in 2025, finished her caption wish, “And if you’re blessed enough to find yourself on a beach…Wear the bikini. Take the pictures. Laugh TOO loud. Love your life out loud! We’ve earned it. No questions asked.”

The former “Fix My Flip” star also indicated that the video was filmed by her beau of nearly a year, TV sports analyst Mike Hill by adding, “Thank you honeyyyy @itsmikehill for 📸📸 💕💕”

Fans Swoon Over Page Turner’s Sizzling Beach Video & Beau Mike Hill Chimes In

Turner’s video stopped her followers in their tracks, with many pausing to hype her up in the comment section of her Instagram post.

One adorably gushed, “You didn’t even give me a warning 😩😩😩 My fone caught on fire ☄️☄️BAWWWDY 👩‍🚒🔥🔥” and Turner responded, “Laughing Out Loud 😂😂 ❤❤ thank youuuuu ❤❤”

Another wrote, “Add MODEL to the resumè sis! Just gorgeous 😍😍😍”

“Girl you look 33,” someone else exclaimed. “Giving everybody a run for their money. 🔥🔥🔥”

Many also thanked Turner for the encouraging reminder, including one who wrote, “Love it! Great message for all women and being loved well is truly the cherry on top! Enjoy and well deserved ❤️”

Meanwhile, Hill made sure to show his sweetheart some love, writing, “Yes!!! The summer just got hotter!!! Age is a mindset and your mind is set to being FINE!! 🔥🔥🔥 #FITTYFifty” to which Turner replied, “😂😂😂 you better say that honey! ❤️❤️”

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2025; Hill is a sports reporter for Fox Sports, and the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Cynthia Bailey. Turner and Hill now host their own podcast, Between Us, with new episodes dropping each Monday.

A new episode of HGTV’s “Love It or List It,” which Turner co-stars in with longtime host David Visentin, premieres on July 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.