‘Dance Moms’ Returning — But Not the Way Fans Might Expect

A television blast from the past is coming our way, with a new “Dance Moms” project in the works.

Fans may recall that a revival series — “Dance Moms: A New Era” — debuted on Hulu in 2024, with a third season on the horizon.

This new project, however, is unrelated to that series, and hearkens back to the original Lifetime reality show that put dance instructor Abby Lee Miller on the map.

This new “Dance Moms” project, however, isn’t another revival — in fact, it’s not even a TV show.

Get Ready for a ‘Dance Moms’ Broadway Musical

Variety is reporting that plans are underway for “The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical,” a Broadway musical which will spoof and satirize the Lifetime hit that aired from 2011 until 2019.

Tye Blue, director and co-creator of the Tony-winning, Céline Dion-spoofing “Titaníque,” has joined the musical’s team.

The “Dance Moms” musical was dritten by James Stryska, Isabel Grace, Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo, described by the outlet as fans of the show.

As Variety points out, Clark was part of the production team on the original “Dance Moms series, while Blue will serve as an adviser to the writers as they workshop the play.

It All Started From a Social Media Post

The genesis of “The Pyramid” came from Stryska and Grace after they issued a video on social media post asking, “We think ‘Dance Moms’ should be a musical.”

That video quickly went viral, racking up more than 5.6 million views — and outcry from fans who didn’t just agree that there should be a musical, but outright demanded it.

The ‘Dance Moms’ Musical Will Parody the Original

Fans can expect musical numbers and laughs galore in a musical that parodies the show — and it’s easy to assume that whoever’s cast to play Abby Lee Miller will have a juicy and hilarious role.

“Our goal has always been to bring the experience of watching an episode with your friends into a completely new medium,” Stryska, Grace, Molfetto and Russo said in a statement.

“We’ve packed the show with the kind of moments you would swear came straight out of television while building an entirely new story for the stage,” the statement added.

A Big, Bold Production

Leading the charge is Logan Clark, a veteran producer whose 15-year career has encompassed television, music, live entertainment and theatrical productions.

“There is something incredibly special about watching four writers take something they genuinely love and build an entirely new theatrical world from that shared experience,” Clark stated.

“James, Isabel, Erica and Molly understand this audience because they are this audience,” added Clark. “My job is to help protect that vision, assemble an exceptional team around them and help build ‘The Pyramid’ into the biggest, boldest and most entertaining production it can be.”

There’s Even a Kickstarter Campaign

Lauching a Broadway musical is not inexpensive, and one fundraising avenue that show is utilizing is a Kickstarter campaign.

The fan-funding campaign was launched in conjunction with the original “Dance Mom” series’ 15th anniversary.

“Fifteen years ago, TV audiences were introduced to a dance studio where every pyramid placement, every backstage meltdown, and every unforgettable one-liner became part of pop culture history,” the Kickstarter declares. “Now, on the 15th anniversary of the release of ‘Dance Moms,’ we’re asking the fans who have kept that legacy alive to help write its next chapter. Help bring ‘The Pyramid: An Unauthorized “Dance Moms” Musical’ to the stage.”







