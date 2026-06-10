Abby Lee Miller Raves About ‘Amazing’ New Cosmetic Procedure

Former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is raving about a dramatic new cosmetic procedure that she called “amazing.”

The ex-reality star shared details with Page Six of the in-office procedure and didn’t hold back her praise. Miller said she was thrilled with the outcome and eager to share her experience with fans.

Abby Lee Miller Faced Her Biggest Beauty Frustration

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Abby Lee Miller shared details of a cosmetic procedure that she endured to deal with a common beauty frustration, particularly among women.

The former “Dance Moms” star told Page Six that years of wearing heavy earrings stretched out her earlobes. This made wearing earrings uncomfortable.

She told the news outlet, “It was amazing. Everyone’s going to be flocking to their doctors to do this.”

The ear rejuvenation procedure is designed to correct years of damage. Over time, the weight of an earring can stretch earlobe piercings, making it difficult to comfortably wear certain styles of jewelry.

Miller explained, “My mom always used to complain about her earlobes and how they looked. Then I started noticing it myself because I would put an earring in my ear, and the whole earring would go through. The hoops would flip all the way around with the back and the whole thing in it.”

Instead of surgery, the reality television star opted for hyaluronic acid filler injections. She had the procedure on May 29 and it took a total of 30 minutes.

Miller is reportedly already considering another round of treatment. The cost of the procedure, she revealed, was around $1K.

Does Abby Lee Miller Still Teach Dance Classes?



According to Page Six, Abby Lee Miller is still teaching dance classes. For years, she ran Pennsylvania’s Abby Lee Dance Company.

“I don’t know if it’s really resilient or if it’s just passionate about what I do and I want to keep doing it,” Miller explained. “When I ask my class, ‘Did anyone here start to dance because of ‘Dance Moms?’ and I see those hands go up, I know I did something right.”

Miller travels across the country, teaching young students and critiquing their work. She promotes these appearances via her Instagram account.

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Abby Lee Miller starred on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” from 2011 through 2019, according to PEOPLE. The wildly popular show helped launch the careers of JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler.

She rose to fame for her outspoken teaching style and no-nonsense approach to coaching young dancers. Her teaching methods often divided viewers, but fans ate up the drama. As she guided students through high-pressure competitions and frequently clashed with parents, Miller’s unfiltered demeanor helped make Dance Moms a hit with audiences.

Known for her tough coaching style and memorable one-liners, Miller became one of reality television’s most recognizable personalities. Over the years, the series became a cultural phenomenon, attracting millions of viewers and inspiring multiple spin-offs.

Abby Lee Miller battled Burkitt Lymphoma in 2018. She has been in remission since 2019 and continues to use a wheelchair, per Prevention.



