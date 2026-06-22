Inside HGTV Star Alison Victoria’s Parisian-Inspired ‘Dream Home’

HGTV favorite Alison Victoria purchased her stunning Chicago “dream home” originally for use as her office. Fans may recognize the gorgeous property from her three-episode special, “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home.”

“My personal style for my personal homes is very much the same. It is like vintage and modern,” she previously shared.

Alison Victoria’s Dream Home

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The “Windy City Rehab” star gave Homeworthy a tour of her Chicago abode, detailing her decision to turn her office into her living space.

“So, I ended up in my dream home in the coolest, craziest way,” she shared in May. “I bought this building. It was a commercial building, and it was my office. And I just remember being in this office and just going, ‘This would be the sickest house.'”

She continued, “So I went to sell it as an office and somebody who was trying to buy it wanted a longer close so they could rezone it to residential. And so I asked my realtor like, ‘Is that even possible?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Take it off the market.'”

According to the “Sin City Rehab” star, she immediately got to work rezoning the property.

“It was like a vision I had from the very beginning, and not even a dream. It was something I didn’t think would become a reality. So to have finished it and live in it and wake up in it and walk through those French doors, like every minute of it is so dreamy.”

Alison Victoria Is Selling

Despite her love for the property, Victoria’s “dream home” is on the market.

“Having 7,000 square feet to yourself seems opulent and dreamy. But in reality, it became a bit lonely,” she told Us Weekly in 2025.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is listed for just under $3 million.

“If you think you recognize this historic bowtruss building live work sanctuary in Chicago from HGTV then you are right because it is a historic bowtruss building live work sanctuary in Chicago designed by HGTV’s [Alison Victoria],” Zillow Gone Wild shared via Instagram on May 25. “And now the 7k sq ft home can be yours for only $2,999,999.”

Just one week later, the home underwent a $100,000 price cut.

“HGTV’s Alison Victoria has transformed a historic bowtruss building into a Parisian-inspired live-work sanctuary in Logan Square West,” the property listing explains. “Its discreet facade belies the opulent 7,000+ square feet of living space within. From the street, your first enter a dedicated work haven with its own bedroom/separate office and full bathroom, offering a seamless blend of work, comfort, and versatility. Pushing through antique French doors, you step into the residential part of the home, a space where grandeur and comfort converge.”

Victoria explained that her love of design started from a young age.

“I wanted to be a designer since, really since the day I could remember. Like I started very, very young. So, I remember at 11, my best friend, um, who is still my best friend today, she and I started ripping up the carpet to get to the hardwood flooring,” she told Homeworthy. “And then painting her entire room peach, like the bed, the flooring, like getting peach window treatments, like always constantly redesigning my friends’ homes.”

She continued, “Their parents loved me. Instead of like going and like doing things other kids were doing, I was constantly redesigning homes and waiting for their parents to come home to like reveal it to them.”