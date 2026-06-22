HGTV Fans Share Desperate Plea With Network to Bring Back Beloved Show

HGTV fans are in agreement that one beloved series needs a second season. Yes, we’re talking about Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town: Inn This Together.”

After the devastating tragedy that saw the Heirloom hotel go up in flames, viewers are hoping to see the aftermath on screen.

HGTV Fans Beg for Season 2

After fans watched a tragic fire rip through the Heirloom Hotel, as the owners were renovating the Laurel, Mississippi, building, many were left heartbroken. Some fans even beg pleading with HGTV to continue the series as the rebuild begins.

“I hope @hgtv does a season two showing the rebuilding of the hotel!” one fan commented on a recent post on the hotel’s Instagram profile.

“Yes I agree! I need closure! 😢” another responded.

Another fan wrote, “Yes, I would love to watch The Heirloom rise again.”

“Look forward to watching the rebuild! 😍”

“@hgtv make this a show just around the hotel ! Include their podcast and fixing it up ! All their hard work ! People identify with every part of this ! @hgtv PLEASE DO A SHOW JUST ON THE HEIRLOOM,” yet another pleaded.

Another fan pitched an idea to get other HGTV stars involved in the rebuild, writing, “Why not pitch to HGTV?? They can make it a special (like when you’ve been going out of town to save small towns?) Every remodeler on HGTV could have a piece of this & come to Laurel to help rebuild The Heirloom…title it HGTV Legacy! Why would HGTV NOT be interested in such an opportunity???”

One fan agreed, saying, “Exactly !!!! I’m so invested in this project! I’d love to see a show around it !

Many fans even tagged the network, hoping to get the attention of executives.

“Sure hope you can rebuild. Have a new series with all the HGTV builders and help out,” an Heirloom fan commented.

While HGTV has yet to announce whether “Home Town: Inn This Together” will return for a second season, the owners have shared updates following the fire.

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In a video shared via YouTube on May 30, owners Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh and Emily Nowell, expressed their heartbreak over losing their hotel.

“We started this podcast as we were rebuilding the biggest project of our life, a 25,000 square foot building in downtown Laurel is the culmination … 20 years of work,” Josh explained. “It was something we’ve been wanting a long time, a hotel to serve our community and we were at the finish line.”

Jim added, “It’s really tough to look back and try to see what’s going to come from this.”

The owners, along with longtime friends Erin and Ben, shared public pleas to the hotel’s insurance company to approve the claim.

“[Liberty Mutual] should stop making stupid commercials and should use the [Heirloom Hotel] as a gigantic marketing opportunity,” one fan wrote to Erin. “The goodwill opportunity is HUGE. Sponsor the comeback episodes and the partnership with The Heirloom! It’s a no-brainer! Pay them!”

Napier seemingly agreed with the fan’s stance as she responded, with a red heart and a clapping emoji.